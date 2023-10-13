10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival: A Global Marketplace Opportunity for International Wholesalers and Retailers

Maui Chamber of Commerce

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival is Maui County's premier showcase of locally made products. This year's festival, presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, features over 140 made in Maui County vendors and will take place on November 3 and 4, 2023 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, with many vendors also selling their products online.

Maui County's largest products show. Tickets on sale now at madeinmauicountyfestival.com.
Maui County's largest products show. Tickets on sale now at madeinmauicountyfestival.com.
The festival showcases over 140 vendors and food trucks offering hundreds of Made in Maui County products.
The festival showcases over 140 vendors and food trucks offering hundreds of Made in Maui County products.
2023 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival
2023 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival

"As we prepare for the 10-year anniversary it comes with an expanded responsibility to help reenergize the economy, rebuild the environment, and reinvigorate the spirit of Maui," explains Pamela Tumpap, Maui Chamber of Commerce President. "This annual celebration showcases the remarkable craftsmanship, quality, and talent of local manufacturers, artisans, and entrepreneurs."

With the recent wildfires, Maui has endured the loss of lives, homes and businesses. It has devastated our community, economy and businesses.

"People have been reaching out and asking how they can help and wanting to support local businesses," shared Tumpap. "By attending the festival, international buyers and shoppers have a unique opportunity to make a big impact by supporting vetted made in Maui County businesses whose products are made of at least 51% Hawaiian local materials or ingredients."

Friday is the Buyers Preview and Exclusive Shopping Day. Festivities on Friday include the Opening Ceremony and complimentary pupus. If you are a wholesale buyer/distributor and want to receive complimentary admission to the Exclusive Shopping Day, please register as a buyer at madeinmauicountyfestival.com/buyers .

If wholesalers and distributors are unable to attend in-person, registering as a buyer will provide access to the buyers guide which showcases unique made in Maui County products that could be carried in retail stores around the globe to support Maui's small businesses.

Saturday is the Big Festival Day. In addition to showcasing exceptional products, the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival will feature 12 delicious food trucks, live performances from local musicians, fashion show and engaging vendor experiences including food sampling for attendees of all ages.

At this year's festival, presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce , with Hawaiian Airlines as the Title Sponsor, and supported by the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development , you can expect a rich tapestry of products deeply rooted in the traditions, culture, and soul of Hawaii. This popular event features hundreds of made in Maui County products, including food, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, furniture, gifts, collectibles and more ALL in one location!

The 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival offers a way for our community to connect with buyers, distributors, and shoppers from around the world. Throughout the past nine years, the festival has introduced over 3,000 wholesale buyers and distributors to over 400 vendors from Maui County.

To stay informed about event details and receive updates on the complete list of vendors, please sign up for email notifications at https://www.madeinmauicountyfestival.com?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=ereleases&utm_campaign=master-pr .

Join the discussion on social media using #MIMCF2023.

For further event information and details, please email [email protected] or call 808-244-0081.

Contact: 
Pamela Tumpap, President
Maui Chamber of Commerce
62 North Market St. #302, Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
Phone: (808) 244-0081
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Maui Chamber of Commerce

