10th Annual Youth for Justice Summer Academy Wraps

YFJ SUMMER ACADEMY 2023

ACADEMIA DE VERANO JOVENES POR LA JUSTICIA

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice & Youth for Justice are pleased to announce the conclusion of the 10th annual Youth for Justice Summer Academy based at the Canal neighborhood headquarters of Alcohol Justice.

The unique summer camp provides opportunities for in-depth conversations with young people about life, leadership, and being agents of change guided by the Youth for Justice "Four Pillar Philosophy" of Health and Healing, Nature Connection, Culture and History of Latino/Indigenous Peoples, and Community Organizing to Prevent Alcohol and Other Drug Harm.

This year's Summer Academy took place from July 24 to August 3 and was very special as it was the 10th anniversary of the event. "We are so grateful to have been able to celebrate our tenth year of providing such a unique summer camp for our Latino youth from the Canal neighborhood," stated Maite Duran, Youth for Justice Program Director. "Together we all learned something new about our local environment, about creating green spaces in the community, about cooking healthy with produce from local gardens. We also completed some very interesting art projects. It was another wonderful summer experience full of educational, fun and exciting adventures."

Highlights for the group this year included a trip to the California Academy of Sciences, where knowledgeable docents led the group. The youth also took a fascinating mural walk through the Mission District of San Francisco, led by Mayan Maestro Ernesto Hernandez Olmos. They also enjoyed a hike to Phoenix Lake in Ross California to learn, exercise and appreciate the natural beauty that Marin County has to offer. The Academy concluded with participants and their families enjoying a pool party at McNears Beach in San Rafael.

Youth for Justice and Alcohol Justice appreciate ongoing generous funding from the Marin County Juvenile Probation Department that helps make the Youth for Justice Summer Academy possible.

