10th Association for Value-Based Cancer Care Summit & Education Program Announces New Format

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting October 13, the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) will present its 10th Annual Summit as a 10-week series with approximately 30 WEBside chats. The WEBside chats will feature top influencers; future trends; balanced opinions; real-time, real-world information; and unfiltered discussions. Each chat will run for approximately 90 minutes on alternating Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and/or Friday sessions delivered at 8:00 am ET and rebroadcast at 4:30 pm PT.

"In the new world of technology-supported face-to-face conversations, AVBCC is taking a leading role in creating WEBside chats," explained Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, AVBCC Co-Founder and Chair. He went on to say, "In the past, a fireside chat was a very intimate way to discuss and share expertise, opinions, and observations." Thereby, combining the technology of today with the traditions of the past, AVBCC has created the WEBside chat.

Although this year's Summit is a different format from years past, it will still present the fast-paced, intensive sessions guided by the expertise of more than 150 faculty speakers, panelists, and subject matter experts, thereby providing stakeholders in attendance a thorough understanding of the evolution of the value equation as it relates to the cancer care ecosystem. This will be combined with the success and experience of the 90-minute WEBside chat sessions related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Registration is now open for this Summit with limited space available. The cost to participate in the 10th Annual Summit is $599 per person and includes all WEBside chats and the archived sessions for up to 1 year. The live sessions and replays are powered by LynxCast. For more information, to register, or to check out the most up-to-date agenda, please visit http://www.valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2020-summit.

About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)

AVBCC is the fastest growing national specialty organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with cancer and their quality of life by discussing, considering, and evaluating the value equation as it relates to new and existing cancer therapies. This organization, which currently consists of more than 1500 members, was established to provide a network for payers and oncology healthcare professionals to interact and network to promote optimal care for patients and their families.

About Value-Based Cancer Care

Value-Based Cancer Care provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com.

About The Lynx Group (www.thelynxgroup.com)

The Lynx Group is a global strategic medical communications and education company. Through our unique business model, we strive to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience in global medical education within industry, nonprofit, public health, agencies, and publications, we have expertise and relationships with Patient, Physician, Payer, Nurse, Pharmacist, Navigator, Practice Manager, Financial Counselor, and Coding Specialists. The Lynx Group has broad and deep experience in crafting custom solutions for life science companies and is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), the Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit, and sponsor of 40 Under 40 in Cancer: Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders.

CONTACT: Gwen Coverdale, 267-884-6328

[email protected]

SOURCE The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care