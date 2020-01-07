10th Magnitude Achieves SOC 2® Type 1 Certification

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 10th Magnitude, the 2019 Microsoft Global DevOps Partner of the Year and cloud-native digital transformation company, announced today their achievement of SOC 2® Type 1 certification. This certification verifies the company's systems and services meet strict information security and privacy standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The certification assessment, conducted by Plante Moran, thoroughly reviewed trust criteria for security controls on the systems that 10th Magnitude uses to process data.

"We want the companies we work with to have complete confidence in our ability to safeguard their data, especially those whose systems we manage on an on-going basis," says Alex Brown, founder and CEO of 10th Magnitude. "Achieving this certification is just one step among many, and it represents our commitment to continuous security improvements."

The SOC 2® Type 1 certification, along with additional SOC certifications 10th Magnitude is pursuing in the coming year, will help the company's clients securely embrace an increasingly digital future.

About 10th Magnitude

10th Magnitude is a cloud-based digital transformation services company that launched nearly simultaneously with Microsoft's introduction of Azure. 10th Magnitude combines deep cloud competencies with efficient technical innovations to help clients become more agile, customer-focused, and operationally efficient through the power of Microsoft Azure.

10th Magnitude is a Microsoft Gold Azure Expert Managed Services Provider and a Gold Cloud Platform, Gold Cloud Productivity, Gold Application Development, Gold Data Analytics, Gold Datacenter, and Gold DevOps Partner. 10th Magnitude was honored by Microsoft as the 2019 Global Datacenter Migration Partner of the Year and 2019 Global DevOps Partner of the Year, 2018 Global Open Source Applications and Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year and US Application and Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year, and 2017 Global Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Platform Partner of the Year.

10th Magnitude is headquartered in Chicago with offices around the U.S. and clients worldwide.

