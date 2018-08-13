10th Magnitude Named a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft Corporation, stated, "By participating in the Azure Expert MSP program, 10th Magnitude has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in delivering managed Azure services to our mutual customers. We are delighted to have them in the program."

In light of the honor, Alex Brown, CEO of 10th Magnitude, gave credit to the company's talented team.

"This validates the extremely high level of expertise 10th Magnitude has in providing Azure services," Brown said. "Our entire team is truly committed to helping every customer get the most out of their cloud journey. Receiving independent confirmation of that commitment and skill from Microsoft's rigorous Expert MSP certification process is an honor. We're proud to be part of the Azure Expert MSP program that assists our clients with their digital transformations."

About the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Program

To be included in the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program , companies must meet a strict set of requirements. These include verified excellence in customer delivery, proof of technical expertise, and success in completing an independent audit of managed services, people, processes, and technologies.

"It was an intensive audit that required expertise from across the business," said Ryan McDonald, VP of Managed Services for 10th Magnitude. "What an incredible honor from Microsoft. Qualifying for this difficult certification demonstrates our service management expertise and technical specialization to deliver excellent service to our customers."

The Azure Expert MSP program is intended to give Microsoft customers total confidence when selecting a partner to help them with a digital transformation. 10th Magnitude is pleased to be recognized for their expertise in doing exactly that: helping clients confidently and successfully meet their digital transformation goals.



About 10th Magnitude

10th Magnitude helps businesses transform with innovative, cloud-based solutions that harness the power of Microsoft Azure. The company combines elements from multiple deep cloud competencies, as well as the most efficient and innovative technology tools and platforms to help clients become more agile, more customer-focused, and more operationally efficient. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Partner, Microsoft 2018 Open Source Applications and Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year, and 2017 Microsoft Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Platform Partner of the Year, 10th Magnitude is headquartered in Chicago with offices around the U.S. and clients worldwide.



