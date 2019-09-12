10th Magnitude Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital innovation experts at 10th Magnitude, today announced the availability of four solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. 10th Magnitude customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

10th Magnitude continues to add strategic new solution and service offerings to the Marketplace. These services reflect a strong strategic partnership with ISVs such as CloudHealth, a VMware company and Barracuda. 10th Magnitude offerings are designed to benefit cloud implementations and magnify the impact of innovation for all customers.

10th Magnitude's Azure Marketplace Consulting and Managed Services include:

"We are delighted that our global customers can now leverage the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to access 10th Magnitude's solution and service offerings," said Alex Brown, founder and CEO of 10th Magnitude. "Thanks to our focus on speed and customer service, our Azure Marketplace offerings are built to nurture and strengthen innovation during the Azure cloud journey. As a born-in-the-cloud Microsoft Azure-centric partner, we couldn't be more excited to serve customers through the Azure Marketplace."

Jeana Jorgensen, Microsoft's General Manager of Cloud and AI said, "10th Magnitude, Microsoft Global Azure Migration Partner of the Year, continues to bring customers value in compelling ways. I am pleased to see new 10th Magnitude solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace which give customers a broader variety of solutions to choose from in an easily deployable way."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About 10th Magnitude

10th Magnitude is a cloud-based digital transformation services company that launched nearly simultaneously with Microsoft's introduction of Azure. 10th Magnitude combines deep cloud competencies with efficient technical innovations to help clients become more agile, customer-focused, and operationally efficient through the power of Microsoft Azure.

10th Magnitude is a Microsoft Gold Azure Expert Managed Services Provider and a Gold Cloud Platform, Gold Cloud Productivity, Gold Application Development, Gold Data Analytics, Gold Datacenter, and Gold DevOps Partner. 10th Magnitude was honored by Microsoft as the 2019 Global Datacenter Migration Partner of the Year and 2019 Global DevOps Partner of the Year, 2018 Global Open Source Applications and Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year and US Application and Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year, and 2017 Global Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Platform Partner of the Year.

10th Magnitude is headquartered in Chicago with offices around the U.S. and clients worldwide.

