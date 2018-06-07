10th Magnitude recognized as winner of the 2018 Microsoft Open Source Applications & Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year Award

Alex Brown, founder and CEO of 10th Magnitude, shared some thoughts about winning the award. "We are honored to have been selected as the Worldwide Open Source on Azure partner of the year. The innovation available through open source toolsets in conjunction with the flexibility, speed, and cost advantages of Microsoft Azure is enabling our customers to become leaders and disruptors in their industries. By embracing open source, we have been able to attract talent with diverse skillsets and deliver high-impact solutions for our customers that far exceeded their expectations."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. 10th Magnitude was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Open Source Applications & Infrastructure on Azure.

Each year, the awards acknowledge exceptional development and delivery of Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

"Our ecosystem of partners is crucial to delivering transformative solutions, and this year's winners have proven to be some of the finest among their peers," said Gavriella Schuster corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to recognize 10th Magnitude for being selected as winner of the 2018 Microsoft Open Source Applications & Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year Award."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About 10th Magnitude

10th Magnitude creates the path for organizations to stay competitive, become industry disruptors, and reach new heights through cloud-enabled innovation. With executive-level transformative guidance, deep technical process and tooling engineering, and robust managed services for ongoing support, 10th Magnitude makes digital innovation a reality through the power of the cloud.

