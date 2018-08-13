10th Magnitude Welcomes Ira Bell To Executive Team

"We are ecstatic to welcome Ira to 10th Magnitude and our executive team," said Alex Brown, CEO of 10th Magnitude. "Ira was one of the first visionaries in the services industry to understand how transformative the cloud revolution would be. I had the pleasure of watching him build Nimbo into a true cloud powerhouse. I am excited that Ira is joining our team – his leadership and vision will help us as we continue to scale the 10th Magnitude team and business to become the premier global provider of Azure transformation services."

Ira brings over 20 years in Information Technology leadership and experience to the role of Chief Technology Officer at 10th Magnitude. Ira has a deep passion for helping companies modernize through transformative technologies. Throughout his life, Ira has been a co-founder of several highly successful startups. Most recently, Ira co-founded a prominent and disruptive SaaS job board, Recruit Media (Recruit.com). Prior to that, Ira co-founded Nimbo which was an Inc. 500 award winning cloud-based consultancy, having attained several awards including Microsoft's Azure Partner of the Year, the Customer Obsession award from Amazon, CRN's Excellence in Cloud Application Practice, and CRN's prestigious Next-Gen 250 list three years in a row.

"I'm truly honored to join 10th Magnitude at such a pivotal time in the world of Digital Transformation," said Bell. "I'm looking forward to working with the dynamic leadership team and all of my new 10th Magnitude colleagues in creating innovative solutions with Azure and Artificial Intelligence."

Bell will be working in a national role, balancing time between 10th Magnitude's Chicago, New York, Dallas, Tulsa, and Seattle offices.

10th Magnitude helps businesses transform with innovative, cloud-based solutions that harness the power of Microsoft Azure. The company combines elements from multiple deep cloud competencies, as well as the most efficient and innovative technology tools and platforms to help clients become more agile, more customer-focused and more operationally efficient. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Partner, Microsoft 2018 Open Source Applications and Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year and 2017 Microsoft Hybrid Cloud and Infrastructure Platform Partner of the Year, 10th Magnitude is headquartered in Chicago with offices around the U.S. and clients worldwide.

