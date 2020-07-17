10th Magnitude Wins Multiple 2020 Microsoft Partner Awards

CHICAGO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 10th Magnitude, a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) and Microsoft partner since 2010, announced today the company was awarded the 2020 Microsoft US Application Innovation Partner Award, the 2020 Microsoft US Solution Assessment Partner Award, and the Finalist Award for 2020 Microsoft Global Solution Assessment Partner of the Year.

At the beginning of each new fiscal year, Microsoft honors elite partners with awards recognizing excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technologies.

"Achieving these awards means a lot more to our team than a badge or trophy — it represents our deep commitment to continuously bringing new, transformational solutions to market and strengthening our partnership with Microsoft to provide clients with unparalleled cloud capabilities," says Lori Borg, Chief Growth Officer at 10th Magnitude. "To say we are excited is an understatement, but we won't stop here, and we're excited to continue our track record of excellence into the new fiscal year and beyond."

About the Awards

The Microsoft US Application Innovation Partner Award recognizes a US-based partner that has a strong track record of modernizing customer applications for the cloud, a deep understanding of customer business challenges, and has helped motivate the adoption of new cloud technologies and practices.

The Microsoft US Solution Assessment Partner Award recognizes a US-based partner that consistently demonstrates the ability to drive Microsoft solution assessments that result in outstanding customer outcomes. The Global Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award — for which 10th Magnitude was the finalist — is the award's worldwide counterpart.

In addition to winning these 2020 Microsoft Partner Awards, 10th Magnitude has been the recipient of many Partner of the Year Awards in prior years, including 2019 Global Migration Partner of the Year, 2019 Global DevOps Partner of the Year, 2018 Open Source Applications and Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year, and more. Click here to view a list of 10th Magnitude's prior awards.

10th Magnitude is honored to be recognized for their hard work and dedication, and the company is looking forward to helping even more organizations embrace the benefits of Azure-powered environments and applications in the years to come.

Read more: https://www.10thmagnitude.com/10th-magnitude-wins-microsoft-awards

About 10th Magnitude

10th Magnitude is a Managed and Professional services provider specializing in Microsoft Azure.

10th Magnitude is headquartered in Chicago with offices around the US and clients worldwide.



