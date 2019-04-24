10Web Launches Groundbreaking All-in-One Platform for Building and Hosting WordPress Websites

Arto Minasyan, 10Web Founder, stated, "It's amazing to be able to fill that important market gap. As we know, 33% of the internet is powered by WordPress. It's a CMS that offers a lot of freedom, a lot of functional to the user, but isn't easy. Thanks to 10Web, you can host, build, and publish a WordPress website and activate all the crucial services in just minutes."

10Web, a Google Technology Partner, offers managed hosting powered by Google Cloud, which makes the website extremely fast, scalable, and secure. The platform also includes its own advanced website builder on top of Elementor with dozens of designer-made editable templates that will have your site up and running in minutes. Additionally, 50+ premium plugins (Photo Gallery, Form Maker, Instagram Feed, Event Calendar, etc.) combined with a number of services (Security, Performance, SEO, Image Optimization, Backup, etc.) make the platform truly the only comprehensive one-stop shop for WordPress.

"We're like world's first WordPress website builder! Our philosophy is to democratize website-making as much as possible," Minasyan commented. "Everyone deserves to have the option to craft a reliable and attractive online presence without hiring a developer. It's basically like bringing other website builders' ease of use to WordPress."

Right now 10Web offers three plans, ranging from $10/month for one hosted website to $85/month for ten, and all come with a 7 day free trial.

About 10Web, Inc.: 10Web is an all-in-one platform for building and hosting WordPress websites. With over 10 years experience developing for WordPress and more than 20 million plugin downloads, we have supported thousands of websites. Our clients range from small businesses and bloggers to huge enterprises.

