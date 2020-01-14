10x Ascend Launches New Practice Dedicated to Eliminating Gender Pay Gap in Tech

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Ascend, a compensation advisory firm designed specifically for senior talent in technology, announced today a new service offering dedicated to helping female technology professionals negotiate compensation packages that are in line with their male counterparts. To address the issue of egregious gender pay inequality, 10x Ascend will offer tiered prices for their negotiation compensation services to match the current pay gap as of 2019.

Studies show that most employees (61%) in any field don't negotiate their job offers, an issue that's even more pervasive for women. This is a problem that compounds over time, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars left on the table over the course of a career. This could be a big reason as to why more than half of women in tech leave the industry by mid-career .

10x Ascend was launched to address cookie-cutter job offers made to the world's top technologists. The organization helps senior-level executives negotiate total compensation packages that align with their needs and lifestyle. This may include salary, equity, working conditions, job title, remote work, etc.

"Since we launched 10x Ascend, we've seen first-hand the lack of representation for female tech talent," said Rishon Blumberg, co-founder of 10x Ascend. "We have launched this initiative to ensure that women feel as empowered as men at the negotiation table, and ultimately achieve equal pay, benefits and other key compensation factors to make a job offer worthwhile."

10x Ascend's proven compensation negotiation system has been shown to increase the average compensation package of their clients by 35%, and in some cases, as much as 100%.

"The services we offer benefit both men and women in the tech sector, but in taking a bird's-eye view of our own client list, as well as the industry as a whole, we realized we could be doing more to encourage women's journeys in the tech sector," said Michael Solomon, co-founder of 10x Ascend. "Our hope is that this novel pricing approach resonates with women and that 10x Ascend can help change the face of the industry, while simultaneously bringing attention to a deeper societal problem that's still too-often ignored."

Solomon added, "We are fully aware of the distrust or suspicion that may surround two men attempting to address this problem, but if men aren't willing to step up and take accountability for an issue that they've long benefitted from, they're essentially complicit. Our hope is that we can inspire others (men in particular) to say 'Enough is enough' and do what they can to right this wrong from the inside out."

About 10x Ascend

10x Ascend is a compensation advisory firm designed specifically for senior talent in technology to craft and negotiate compensation packages that reflect their values and fairly capture their worth, all while elevating their stature and goodwill with their future employer. 10x Ascend grew out of 10x Management, the first tech talent agency representing some of the world's top freelance technology leaders. Co-founded by Michael Solomon and Rishon Blumberg, 10x Ascend combines decades of talent management experience with an intimate knowledge of the tech space and a firm belief in a future where employees are compensated fairly based on their value and their desires.

