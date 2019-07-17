10x Ascend Offers Bespoke Negotiations for the Tech Talent Economy

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last six months, job opportunities in the tech sector have been booming, with opportunities in software development, cybersecurity, and data science increasing in number across various industries. Roles for software developers alone are expected to increase by 31% over the next ten years.

There's never been a better time to be an expert in tech, but these titans of the industry aren't always getting what they're worth when it comes to employment compensation. Recent studies show that 61% of employees don't negotiate their employment offers, an issue that compounds over time and can have long-term effects.

To address this need, 10x Ascend, a compensation advisory firm designed specifically for senior talent in technology to craft and negotiate compensation packages that reflect their values and fairly capture their worth, is now available to close the information gap and even the playing field between the world's top companies and the high-quality tech talent that they hope to attract. 10x Ascend provides a bespoke service that identifies what's important for a job seeker, creates a strategy that supports their ambitions and lifestyles, and provides their clients with the coaching and support needed to negotiate with future employers.

10x Ascend launches after the completion of a successful beta program which negotiated job offers for nearly 50 senior technology executives. During the beta, 10x Ascend was able to increase the average compensation package by 35%, and in some cases, increased them as high as 100%.

"For many job seekers, the value of an offer begins and ends with salary, but compensation encompasses much more, and we work with our clients and hiring companies to ensure that employment offers accurately reflect not just the value of each employee, but also the employee's personal values," said Rishon Blumberg, co-founder of 10x Ascend. "The current labor market is tighter than it's been in fifty years, and employers are already struggling to fill vacant jobs for skilled workers. For top-level technologists, that demand is even more intense, and gives job seekers more power for negotiation than they may realize. That is what 10x Ascend aims to do, help the world's top tech talent recognize their worth as a vital—and finite—resource, and use that leverage to customize their next career move."

10x Ascend grew out of 10x Management, the world's first talent agency for tech professionals, co-founded by Michael Solomon and Rishon Blumberg, which brought decades of talent management, honed in the music industry (having worked with or currently working with artists like John Mayer, Vanessa Carlton, and Citizen Cope, among others), to the fast-paced world of technology. 10x Management is now a trusted and exclusive resource for companies seeking the best and most coveted high-level freelance tech talent.

"We noticed a knowledge gap between the job seekers we represented and the hiring companies who wanted to attract them, and realized we could take our particular knowledge in the sector to level the playing field, allowing technologists to negotiate the best deal for their unique situations and positioning them for success," added Solomon. "Compensation negotiations are stressful and scary, but also extremely consequential, and we empower our clients to find leverage, work around impasses, and push for more without coming across as demanding or overly aggressive. Our approach establishes clients as sophisticated, business-savvy professionals and positions them for success."

A crucial piece of the 10x Ascend playbook comes before any actual negotiation takes place, when clients perform a self-evaluation of their specific employment needs and priorities using 10x Ascend's proprietary Lifestyle Calculator. The exercise breaks down compensation into 24 attributes such as salary, title, reporting structure, flexible work arrangements, equity, and other employment-specific variables, to identify what matters most to each individual client, and how to communicate those desires to a potential employer.

"When it comes to managing software projects, I'm comfortable tackling even the most complex problems, but when a full-time employment offer came through from a wonderful new startup, I felt a little out of my comfort zone," said Jason Rubenstein, who used 10x Ascend to negotiate a recent job change. "With the help of 10x Ascend, I was able to first identify what is really important to me in my next job, and then negotiate a job offer that was right for me. At the end of the process, I had the confidence of knowing we'd secured the best possible compensation package and my new employer, far from being turned off by the process, realized that they were able to create an offer that would attract and retain a happy employee, and understood my commitment to the company and my career."

For more information on 10x Ascend, or to see how they can help with your next employment negotiation, visit https://10xascend.com/

About 10x Ascend

10x Ascend is a compensation advisory firm designed specifically for senior talent in technology to craft and negotiate compensation packages that reflect their values and fairly capture their worth, all while elevating their stature and goodwill with their future employer. 10x Ascend grew out of 10x Management, the first tech talent agency representing some of the world's top freelance technology leaders. Co-founded by Michael Solomon and Rishon Blumberg, 10x Ascend combines decades of talent management experience with an intimate knowledge of the tech space and a firm belief in a future where employees are compensated fairly based on their value and their desires.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://10xascend.com/

