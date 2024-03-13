10x Genomics Begins Commercial Shipments of Chromium GEM-X Products

The next generation of the company's leading single cell technology architecture, GEM-X, enables higher performance at larger scale and lower cost



PLEASANTON, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today that it has started shipping the first two products powered by the GEM-X technology architecture, Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression 3' v4 and Chromium Single Cell Immune Profiling 5' v3. GEM-X is the next generation of the company's leading single cell technology architecture and is built on a new and improved microfluidic chip design, featuring the latest technological advancements and optimized reagents for superior performance and high reliability.

"It's been incredible to see the enthusiasm from customers since we first announced the GEM-X architecture last month, and we can't wait to get these new products in researchers' hands," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer of 10x Genomics. "GEM-X sets a new standard for single cell analysis and gives customers important performance advantages that will immediately benefit their research. This is one of multiple steps we have planned to make single cell more accessible for all."

GEM-X is exclusively available for use on Chromium X Series instruments and delivers important performance and workflow advantages, including:

Substantially increased sensitivity: Detect up to two times more genes compared to on-market Chromium assays to gain a more comprehensive view of cellular heterogeneity

Detect up to two times more genes compared to on-market Chromium assays to gain a more comprehensive view of cellular heterogeneity Built to scale: Two-fold increase in cells captured per channel

Two-fold increase in cells captured per channel More cost effective: More than two-fold reduction in cost per cell

More than two-fold reduction in cost per cell Enhanced data quality: Two-fold reduction in multiplet rate enabling high quality data at scale

Two-fold reduction in multiplet rate enabling high quality data at scale Maximum sample recovery: Recovery of up to 80% of cells, improving capture efficiency and making it ideal for samples typically yielding few cells, such as tissue biopsies or previously flow sorted cells

Recovery of up to 80% of cells, improving capture efficiency and making it ideal for samples typically yielding few cells, such as tissue biopsies or previously flow sorted cells Improved assay robustness: Redesigned microfluidics and optimized reagents for faster and more efficient cell partitioning

"Selecting the optimal assay for single-cell experiments is challenging. However, it's evident that identifying more genes per cell enriches our understanding of cellular functions and the intricacies of biology," said Luciano Martelotto, Associate Professor at the University of Adelaide. "GEM-X, with its exceptional transcript capture, can enhance our capacity to differentiate cell types, spot rare cells and decode regulatory pathways. Improved accuracy in transcriptome data further facilitates the seamless integration of single-cell findings from diverse research projects and platforms."

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

