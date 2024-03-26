10x Genomics Commercially Launches Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression Assay

"Visium HD is a game-changer for spatial discovery research, and our team couldn't be more proud and excited to get this long-awaited product into the hands of our customers," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer at 10x Genomics. "This is the most requested product in our history, and I can't think of a better example of how 10x listens to our customers and takes on the hardest development challenges to have the biggest impact on scientific research. We're confident researchers will agree Visium HD was well worth the wait."

Combining the power of whole transcriptome spatial discovery with histological insights, Visium HD enables comprehensive characterization of FFPE tissue samples. Visium HD offers:

Whole transcriptome spatial discovery power at single cell scale: Use next-generation slide architecture, which provides transcript data in 2 x 2 µm barcoded squares without gaps, to resolve fine anatomical structures and map cell types and states at single cell-scale resolution.

Use next-generation slide architecture, which provides transcript data in 2 x 2 µm barcoded squares without gaps, to resolve fine anatomical structures and map cell types and states at single cell-scale resolution. Best-in-class sequencing-based spatial transcriptomics data: Map gene expression with precision and high confidence using a simple and robust workflow exclusively available on Visium CytAssist.

Map gene expression with precision and high confidence using a simple and robust workflow exclusively available on Visium CytAssist. FFPE compatibility: Generate powerful data from human or mouse FFPE samples, including archived blocks or pre-sectioned slides, using a universal sample preparation protocol.

Generate powerful data from human or mouse FFPE samples, including archived blocks or pre-sectioned slides, using a universal sample preparation protocol. Enhanced histology: Integrate H&E or IF images with high-resolution spatial transcriptomics from the same tissue section.

Integrate H&E or IF images with high-resolution spatial transcriptomics from the same tissue section. Easy-to-use analysis and visualization tools: Seamlessly combine histological and gene expression data using updated versions of Space Ranger and Loupe Browser to enable intuitive data exploration and accelerate discovery.

The company will host a webinar to introduce Visium HD on April 2, 2024 at 12 PM E.T. Register here.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which fall under the "safe harbor" provisions of those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s ("10x Genomics") product launches, performance, configuration, capabilities, adoption and pipeline. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. Other risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics' financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. Although 10x Genomics believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc