10x Genomics Launches 5,000-Plex Gene Panel for Xenium

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today the launch of its Xenium Prime 5K Pan-Tissue and Pathways panel. The new assay features an enhanced chemistry to increase plex by an order of magnitude while delivering excellent per-gene sensitivity, improved specificity and spatial fidelity, integrated multimodal cell segmentation, and industry-leading speed and throughput.

"Seeing the Xenium Prime 5K data reminded me of the excitement I experienced when I saw single cell RNA-seq data for the first time," said Dr. Kevin Wei, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "Now, we can identify relevant molecular pathways in human diseases and explore new biological hypotheses, all from one glass slide."

The high-plex Xenium Prime 5K assay enables a new level of exploration for pathways, biomarkers, ligand-receptor pairings and cell-cell interactions. Key features include:

Highest plex Xenium panel for comprehensive profiling of cell types and states and cell signaling pathways across multiple tissue and disease types.

for comprehensive profiling of cell types and states and cell signaling pathways across multiple tissue and disease types. Excellent data quality to unlock mechanisms of disease, therapeutics and cell behavior. The Xenium Prime 5K assay is optimized for performance and paired with 10x Genomics' advanced multimodal cell segmentation, enabling high sensitivity, specificity and spatial fidelity.

The Xenium Prime assay is optimized for performance and paired with 10x Genomics' advanced multimodal cell segmentation, enabling high sensitivity, specificity and spatial fidelity. Rapid turnaround time with easy, tissue-agnostic workflows. 10x Genomics' industry-leading throughput enables researchers to analyze up to 472 mm² of tissue in six days or less.

10x Genomics' industry-leading throughput enables researchers to analyze up to 472 mm² of tissue in six days or less. Easily customizable with up to 100 additional genes to capture customers' specific research needs.

to capture customers' specific research needs. Rigorously designed and developed using single cell RNA-seq data from dozens of different organs and tissues, gene expression profiles from hundreds of cell types and a screen of more than 750,000 peer-reviewed publications to pinpoint highly cited biomarkers.

"We successfully launched Xenium with a broad menu of curated and highly customizable gene panels so customers could target specific biology important for their research," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer at 10x Genomics. "With the launch of our 5K gene panel, researchers can now also use Xenium for spatial exploration, enabling more biology and more breakthroughs. This assay is yet another example of how we put our innovation engine to work for our customers and build best-in-class products that deliver best-in-class results."

The Xenium Prime 5K assay, optimized for human and mouse species, is now available for preorder and is expected to ship next month.

