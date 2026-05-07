10x Genomics Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

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10x Genomics, Inc.

May 07, 2026, 16:05 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Recent Updates

  • Revenue was $150.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 3% decrease over the corresponding period of 2025. Excluding $16.8 million related to one-time license and royalty revenue in the first quarter of 2025, revenue increased 9% over the corresponding period of 2025.
  • Launched Atera, a new platform to redefine how biology is measured and understood. Atera was engineered to deliver spatial whole-transcriptome analysis with single-cell sensitivity at unprecedented scale. The Company expects to start shipping Atera in the second half of 2026.
  • Announced a partnership with Bioptimus, a global AI biotech company, to launch STELA, a multinational spatial data generation initiative to create foundational datasets connecting underlying biology with disease outcomes. The initiative is starting this effort on our Xenium platform and plans to expand to Atera over time.
  • Ended the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $539.8 million, representing a $112.9 million increase from March 31, 2025.

"We had a solid start to the year, with double-digit growth in Single Cell consumables reaction volumes and double-digit growth in Spatial consumables revenue," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "The biggest highlight is our recent launch of Atera, which represents the most significant product introduction in our history. We are extremely encouraged by the extraordinary early customer response."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $150.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, a 3% decrease from the corresponding period of 2025. Excluding $16.8 million related to a patent litigation settlement recognized in the first quarter of 2025, revenue increased 9% over the corresponding period of 2025.

Gross margin was 70% for the first quarter of 2026, as compared to 68% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to lower warranty costs and lower inventory write-downs, partially offset by a decrease in license and royalty revenue reflecting a non-recurring royalty benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses were $123.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, a 15% decrease from $144.8 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower outside legal expenses and personnel expenses, partially offset by a non-recurring gain on settlement of $9.2 million recognized in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating loss was $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, as compared to operating loss of $39.3 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, as compared to a net loss of $34.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $539.8 million as of March 31, 2026.

2026 Financial Guidance 

10x Genomics is maintaining its full year 2026 revenue guidance of $600 million to $625 million. Excluding the non-recurring license and royalty revenue related to patent litigation settlements in 2025, this represents 0% to 4% growth over full year 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "outlook," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products, services, business strategy, collaborations and opportunities and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial performance and results of operations, including expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, estimates, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed on February 12, 2026 and the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

Products and services revenue

$      149,896

$      137,823

License and royalty revenue

947

17,060

Revenue (1)

150,843

154,883

Cost of products and services revenue (2)

44,665

49,438

Gross profit

106,178

105,445

Operating expenses:


Research and development (2)

56,847

64,245

Selling, general and administrative (2)

66,377

89,728

Gain on settlement


(9,200)

Total operating expenses

123,224

144,773

Loss from operations

(17,046)

(39,328)

Other income (expense):


Interest income

5,014

3,686

Other income (expense), net

(815)

2,136

Total other income

4,199

5,822

Loss before provision for income taxes

(12,847)

(33,506)

Provision for income taxes

623

852

Net loss

$      (13,470)

$      (34,358)




Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$         (0.10)

$         (0.28)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

128,291,153

122,606,091

__________________________

(1)

The following table represents total revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:



Three Months Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

Instruments


Single Cell

$         5,223

$         5,913

Spatial

6,039

8,902

Total instruments revenue

11,262

14,815

Consumables


Single Cell

88,894

84,109

Spatial

40,907

31,247

Total consumables revenue

129,801

115,356

Services

8,833

7,652

Products and services revenue

149,896

137,823

License and royalty revenue

947

17,060

Total revenue

$      150,843

$      154,883

(1)

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

Americas


United States*

$       76,693

$       86,818

Americas (excluding United States)

3,406

3,752

Total Americas

80,099

90,570

Europe, Middle East and Africa

36,852

31,895

Asia-Pacific


China

15,837

16,883

Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

18,055

15,535

Total Asia-Pacific

33,892

32,418

Total revenue

$      150,843

$      154,883

*

Includes license and royalty revenue.

(2)

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended
March 31,

(in thousands)

2026

2025

Cost of revenue

$         1,918

$         2,481

Research and development

10,695

14,106

Selling, general and administrative

10,029

14,489

Total stock-based compensation expense

$       22,642

$       31,076

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,
2026

December 31,
2025

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$      490,285

$      473,966

Marketable securities

49,563

49,443

Accounts receivable, net

39,031

47,013

Other receivables

17,106

35,480

Inventory

53,487

56,341

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,261

22,208

Total current assets

669,733

684,451

Property and equipment, net

220,591

226,711

Operating lease right-of-use assets

58,390

60,450

Goodwill

4,511

4,511

Intangible assets, net

59,910

62,329

Other noncurrent assets

2,624

2,913

Total assets

$    1,015,759

$    1,041,365

Liabilities and stockholders' equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$       17,425

$       12,733

Accrued compensation and related benefits

21,506

42,500

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

33,680

39,971

Deferred revenue

24,342

23,902

Operating lease liabilities

11,330

10,985

Contingent consideration, current

5,315

23,363

Total current liabilities

113,598

153,454

Contingent consideration, noncurrent

1,222

1,237

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

70,059

73,376

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

10,138

10,501

Other noncurrent liabilities

6,418

6,471

Total liabilities

201,435

245,039

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock


Common stock

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

2,338,269

2,306,690

Accumulated deficit

(1,524,061)

(1,510,591)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

114

225

Total stockholders' equity

814,324

796,326

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,015,759

$    1,041,365

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.

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