10x Genomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2024

Q4 2023 revenue growth of 18% and FY 2023 revenue growth of 20% over the corresponding periods of 2022

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and provided outlook for 2024.

Recent Highlights

Revenue was $184.0 million for the fourth quarter and $618.7 million for the full year of 2023, representing 18% and 20% increases over the corresponding periods of 2022.

for the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2023, representing 18% and 20% increases over the corresponding periods of 2022. Increased cumulative instruments sold to 5,966 as of the end of 2023, comprising 5,180 Chromium instruments, 531 Visium instruments and 255 Xenium instruments.

Launched preorders for Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression, enabling whole transcriptome spatial discovery at single cell-scale resolution.

Unveiled and launched preorders for the first two products featuring Chromium GEM-X technology, the next generation of the company's leading single cell technology architecture, enabling higher performance at larger scale and lower cost.

"Our innovation engine has consistently delivered transformational technologies that have enabled our customers to expand the frontiers of science," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We're building on last year's extraordinary launch of Xenium with new, franchise-defining products in each of our three platforms that will take our portfolio to the next level. Our priority is to ensure our customers' success with these new products as we work together to deliver on the full promise and potential of single cell and spatial biology to advance human health."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $184.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a 18% increase from $156.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to a higher volume of Spatial instruments and consumables sold.

Gross margin was 63% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to 76% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix with a higher mix of Spatial instruments sold.

Operating expenses were $171.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 20% increase from $142.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by $19.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year and impairment charges related to long-lived assets.

Operating loss was $55.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $23.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss also includes $38.9 million of stock-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $41.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $49.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $17.2 million for the corresponding prior year period. This includes $19.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $618.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a 20% increase from $516.4 million for 2022.

Gross margin was 66% for full year 2023, as compared to 77% for 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix with a higher mix of Spatial instruments sold.

Operating expenses were $674.6 million for full year 2023, as compared to $564.0 million for 2022, an increase of 20%. The increase was primarily driven by $61.0 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year and higher personnel expenses including stock-based compensation expense.

Operating loss was $265.3 million for full year 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $167.9 million for 2022. This includes $167.0 million of stock-based compensation for full year 2023, as compared to $136.8 million for full year 2022.

Net loss was $255.1 million for full year 2023, as compared to a net loss of $166.0 million for 2022. This includes $61.0 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $388.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

2024 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics expects full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $670 million to $690 million, representing 8% to 12% growth over full year 2023 revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com . The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s product momentum, potential, progress and launches, our expected performance advantages and benefits of using our products and services, customer usage and adoption of our products and our financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

10x Genomics, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue (1) $ 183,979

$ 156,232

$ 618,727

$ 516,409 Cost of revenue (2) 68,197

36,827

209,414

120,386 Gross profit 115,782

119,405

409,313

396,023 Operating expenses:













Research and development (2) 65,267

63,614

270,332

265,667 In-process research and development 19,578

—

60,980

— Selling, general and administrative (2) 86,125

78,887

343,330

298,300 Total operating expenses 170,970

142,501

674,642

563,967 Loss from operations (55,188)

(23,096)

(265,329)

(167,944) Other income (expense):













Interest income 4,637

2,815

16,906

6,647 Interest expense (8)

(125)

(33)

(476) Other income (expense), net 3,961

3,995

(307)

(198) Total other income 8,590

6,685

16,566

5,973 Loss before provision for income taxes (46,598)

(16,411)

(248,763)

(161,971) Provision for income taxes 2,354

804

6,336

4,029 Net loss $ (48,952)

$ (17,215)

$ (255,099)

$ (166,000)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.41)

$ (0.15)

$ (2.18)

$ (1.46) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 118,565,724

114,757,572

117,165,036

113,858,684

















(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Instruments















Chromium

$ 11,150

$ 15,243

$ 47,866

$ 58,552 Spatial

27,248

7,089

75,605

13,844 Total instruments revenue

38,398

22,332

123,471

72,396 Consumables















Chromium

118,144

120,238

420,316

400,433 Spatial

22,170

11,359

59,237

35,155 Total consumables revenue

140,314

131,597

479,553

435,588 Services

5,267

2,303

15,703

8,425 Total revenue

$ 183,979

$ 156,232

$ 618,727

$ 516,409

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Americas















United States

$ 99,322

$ 82,828

$ 360,091

$ 284,987 Americas (excluding United States)

4,520

2,794

13,101

8,791 Total Americas

103,842

85,622

373,192

293,778 Europe, Middle East and Africa

50,589

43,001

142,276

117,068 Asia-Pacific















China¹

11,748

16,277

50,965

64,356 Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

17,800

11,332

52,294

41,207 Total Asia-Pacific

29,548

27,609

103,259

105,563 Total Revenue

$ 183,979

$ 156,232

$ 618,727

$ 516,409





1 Includes Hong Kong effective from the first quarter of 2023. Comparative periods have been adjusted for this inclusion.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,928

$ 1,511

$ 7,068

$ 5,259 Research and development 17,608

17,865

72,804

59,211 Selling, general and administrative 19,382

21,598

87,078

72,378 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 38,918

$ 40,974

$ 166,950

$ 136,848

10x Genomics, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,

2023

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,284

$ 219,746 Marketable securities 29,411

210,238 Restricted cash —

2,633 Accounts receivable, net 114,832

104,211 Inventory 73,706

81,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,789

16,578 Total current assets 596,022

635,035 Property and equipment, net 279,571

289,328 Restricted cash —

4,974 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,361

69,882 Goodwill 4,511

4,511 Intangible assets, net 16,616

22,858 Other noncurrent assets 3,062

2,392 Total assets $ 965,143

$ 1,028,980 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 15,738

$ 21,599 Accrued compensation and related benefits 30,105

32,675 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 56,648

59,779 Deferred revenue 13,150

7,867 Operating lease liabilities 11,521

9,037 Total current liabilities 127,162

130,957 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 83,849

86,139 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 8,814

3,165 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,275

2,976 Total liabilities 224,100

223,237 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or

outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 —

— Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized and 119,095,362

and 115,195,009 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 2,025,890

1,839,397 Accumulated deficit (1,284,420)

(1,029,321) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (429)

(4,335) Total stockholders' equity 741,043

805,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 965,143

$ 1,028,980









SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc