10x Genomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2024

15 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET
Q4 2023 revenue growth of 18% and FY 2023 revenue growth of 20% over the corresponding periods of 2022
PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and provided outlook for 2024.
Recent Highlights
- Revenue was $184.0 million for the fourth quarter and $618.7 million for the full year of 2023, representing 18% and 20% increases over the corresponding periods of 2022.
- Increased cumulative instruments sold to 5,966 as of the end of 2023, comprising 5,180 Chromium instruments, 531 Visium instruments and 255 Xenium instruments.
- Launched preorders for Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression, enabling whole transcriptome spatial discovery at single cell-scale resolution.
- Unveiled and launched preorders for the first two products featuring Chromium GEM-X technology, the next generation of the company's leading single cell technology architecture, enabling higher performance at larger scale and lower cost.
"Our innovation engine has consistently delivered transformational technologies that have enabled our customers to expand the frontiers of science," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We're building on last year's extraordinary launch of Xenium with new, franchise-defining products in each of our three platforms that will take our portfolio to the next level. Our priority is to ensure our customers' success with these new products as we work together to deliver on the full promise and potential of single cell and spatial biology to advance human health."
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Revenue was $184.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a 18% increase from $156.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to a higher volume of Spatial instruments and consumables sold.
Gross margin was 63% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to 76% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix with a higher mix of Spatial instruments sold.
Operating expenses were $171.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 20% increase from $142.5 million for the corresponding prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by $19.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year and impairment charges related to long-lived assets.
Operating loss was $55.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $23.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss also includes $38.9 million of stock-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $41.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net loss was $49.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $17.2 million for the corresponding prior year period. This includes $19.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year.
Full Year 2023 Financial Results
Revenue was $618.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a 20% increase from $516.4 million for 2022.
Gross margin was 66% for full year 2023, as compared to 77% for 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix with a higher mix of Spatial instruments sold.
Operating expenses were $674.6 million for full year 2023, as compared to $564.0 million for 2022, an increase of 20%. The increase was primarily driven by $61.0 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year and higher personnel expenses including stock-based compensation expense.
Operating loss was $265.3 million for full year 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $167.9 million for 2022. This includes $167.0 million of stock-based compensation for full year 2023, as compared to $136.8 million for full year 2022.
Net loss was $255.1 million for full year 2023, as compared to a net loss of $166.0 million for 2022. This includes $61.0 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year.
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $388.7 million as of December 31, 2023.
2024 Financial Guidance
10x Genomics expects full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $670 million to $690 million, representing 8% to 12% growth over full year 2023 revenue.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s product momentum, potential, progress and launches, our expected performance advantages and benefits of using our products and services, customer usage and adoption of our products and our financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
|
10x Genomics, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue (1)
|
$ 183,979
|
$ 156,232
|
$ 618,727
|
$ 516,409
|
Cost of revenue (2)
|
68,197
|
36,827
|
209,414
|
120,386
|
Gross profit
|
115,782
|
119,405
|
409,313
|
396,023
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development (2)
|
65,267
|
63,614
|
270,332
|
265,667
|
In-process research and development
|
19,578
|
—
|
60,980
|
—
|
Selling, general and administrative (2)
|
86,125
|
78,887
|
343,330
|
298,300
|
Total operating expenses
|
170,970
|
142,501
|
674,642
|
563,967
|
Loss from operations
|
(55,188)
|
(23,096)
|
(265,329)
|
(167,944)
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest income
|
4,637
|
2,815
|
16,906
|
6,647
|
Interest expense
|
(8)
|
(125)
|
(33)
|
(476)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
3,961
|
3,995
|
(307)
|
(198)
|
Total other income
|
8,590
|
6,685
|
16,566
|
5,973
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
(46,598)
|
(16,411)
|
(248,763)
|
(161,971)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
2,354
|
804
|
6,336
|
4,029
|
Net loss
|
$ (48,952)
|
$ (17,215)
|
$ (255,099)
|
$ (166,000)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$ (0.41)
|
$ (0.15)
|
$ (2.18)
|
$ (1.46)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
118,565,724
|
114,757,572
|
117,165,036
|
113,858,684
|
(1)
|
The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Instruments
|
Chromium
|
$ 11,150
|
$ 15,243
|
$ 47,866
|
$ 58,552
|
Spatial
|
27,248
|
7,089
|
75,605
|
13,844
|
Total instruments revenue
|
38,398
|
22,332
|
123,471
|
72,396
|
Consumables
|
Chromium
|
118,144
|
120,238
|
420,316
|
400,433
|
Spatial
|
22,170
|
11,359
|
59,237
|
35,155
|
Total consumables revenue
|
140,314
|
131,597
|
479,553
|
435,588
|
Services
|
5,267
|
2,303
|
15,703
|
8,425
|
Total revenue
|
$ 183,979
|
$ 156,232
|
$ 618,727
|
$ 516,409
The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Americas
|
United States
|
$ 99,322
|
$ 82,828
|
$ 360,091
|
$ 284,987
|
Americas (excluding United States)
|
4,520
|
2,794
|
13,101
|
8,791
|
Total Americas
|
103,842
|
85,622
|
373,192
|
293,778
|
Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
50,589
|
43,001
|
142,276
|
117,068
|
Asia-Pacific
|
China¹
|
11,748
|
16,277
|
50,965
|
64,356
|
Asia-Pacific (excluding China)
|
17,800
|
11,332
|
52,294
|
41,207
|
Total Asia-Pacific
|
29,548
|
27,609
|
103,259
|
105,563
|
Total Revenue
|
$ 183,979
|
$ 156,232
|
$ 618,727
|
$ 516,409
|
1
|
Includes Hong Kong effective from the first quarter of 2023. Comparative periods have been adjusted for this inclusion.
(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cost of revenue
|
$ 1,928
|
$ 1,511
|
$ 7,068
|
$ 5,259
|
Research and development
|
17,608
|
17,865
|
72,804
|
59,211
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
19,382
|
21,598
|
87,078
|
72,378
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$ 38,918
|
$ 40,974
|
$ 166,950
|
$ 136,848
|
10x Genomics, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 359,284
|
$ 219,746
|
Marketable securities
|
29,411
|
210,238
|
Restricted cash
|
—
|
2,633
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
114,832
|
104,211
|
Inventory
|
73,706
|
81,629
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
18,789
|
16,578
|
Total current assets
|
596,022
|
635,035
|
Property and equipment, net
|
279,571
|
289,328
|
Restricted cash
|
—
|
4,974
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
65,361
|
69,882
|
Goodwill
|
4,511
|
4,511
|
Intangible assets, net
|
16,616
|
22,858
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
3,062
|
2,392
|
Total assets
|
$ 965,143
|
$ 1,028,980
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 15,738
|
$ 21,599
|
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|
30,105
|
32,675
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
56,648
|
59,779
|
Deferred revenue
|
13,150
|
7,867
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
11,521
|
9,037
|
Total current liabilities
|
127,162
|
130,957
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
83,849
|
86,139
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
8,814
|
3,165
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
4,275
|
2,976
|
Total liabilities
|
224,100
|
223,237
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized and 119,095,362
|
2
|
2
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,025,890
|
1,839,397
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,284,420)
|
(1,029,321)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(429)
|
(4,335)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
741,043
|
805,743
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 965,143
|
$ 1,028,980
