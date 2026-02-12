10x Genomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2026

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and provided its outlook for 2026.

Recent Updates

Revenue was $166.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 1% increase over the corresponding period of 2024. Revenue was $642.8 million for the full year of 2025. Excluding $44.1 million of non-recurring revenue related to patent litigation settlements, full-year revenue was $598.7 million, representing a 2% decrease from the full year of 2024.

Announced partnerships with the Cancer Research Institute and PharosAI to build some of the world's largest AI-ready datasets for cancer research, leveraging our Chromium and Xenium platforms to transform thousands of clinical samples into high-resolution multimodal insights for drug discovery and diagnostics.

Entered into a collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to analyze patient tumor samples, marking the beginning of a multi-year research initiative to incorporate single cell and spatial tumor analysis into potential diagnostic workflows to support cancer patient care.

Launched a study with Brigham & Women's Hospital aimed at identifying single cell blood-based signatures of autoimmune disease activity and treatment response to support clinical care.

Ended the year with $523.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, an increase of $130.0 million over the prior year.

"In 2025, our team executed with discipline through a challenging environment while continuing to strengthen the fundamentals of the business," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "As we look to 2026, I am excited by the expanding impact of our platforms, driven by new product innovations and strategic partnerships. We are well positioned to execute across multiple growth vectors in the business, especially AI-driven demand, translational research and emerging clinical opportunities."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $166.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a 1% increase from $165.0 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Gross margin was 68% for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to 67% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to lower inventory write-downs, lower royalty costs and lower warranty costs, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs.

Operating expenses were $132.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an 18% decrease from $160.8 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower outside legal expenses and personnel expenses.

Operating loss was $19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to an operating loss of $49.8 million for the corresponding prior year period. This includes $25.2 million of stock-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to $32.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss was $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to a net loss of $49.0 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $642.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, a 5% increase from $610.8 million for 2024. Excluding $44.1 million related to patent litigation settlements, full-year revenue was $598.7 million, a 2% decrease from the prior year.

Gross margin was 69% for full year 2025, as compared to 68% for 2024. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher license and royalty revenue and lower royalties and warranty costs, partially offset by an increase in inventory write-downs and higher manufacturing costs.

Operating expenses were $504.9 million for full year 2025, as compared to $609.0 million for 2024, a decrease of 17%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $49.9 million gain on litigation settlements, lower outside legal expenses and personnel expenses.

Operating loss was $61.0 million for full year 2025, as compared to an operating loss of $194.6 million for 2024. This includes $108.8 million of stock-based compensation for full year 2025, as compared to $140.7 million for full year 2024.

Net loss was $43.5 million for full year 2025, as compared to a net loss of $182.6 million for 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $523.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

2026 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics expects full year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $600 million to $625 million. Excluding the non-recurring license and royalty revenue related to patent litigation settlements in 2025, this represents 0% to 4% growth over full year 2025.

10x Genomics, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Products and services revenue $ 165,689

$ 164,910

$ 596,688

$ 610,464 License and royalty revenue 341

111

46,135

321 Revenue (1) 166,030

165,021

$ 642,823

$ 610,785 Cost of products and services revenue (2) 52,985

54,066

198,942

196,303 Gross profit 113,045

110,955

443,881

414,482 Operating expenses:













Research and development (2) 55,969

66,968

238,632

264,698 Selling, general and administrative (2) 76,617

93,826

316,134

344,343 Gain on settlement —

—

(49,900)

— Total operating expenses 132,586

160,794

504,866

609,041 Loss from operations (19,541)

(49,839)

(60,985)

(194,559) Other income (expense):













Interest income 5,492

4,467

20,048

18,930 Interest expense —

—

—

(4) Other (expense) income, net (1,144)

(3,008)

1,030

(2,067) Total other income 4,348

1,459

21,078

16,859 Loss before provision for income taxes (15,193)

(48,380)

(39,907)

(177,700) Provision for income taxes 1,059

648

3,637

4,927 Net loss $ (16,252)

$ (49,028)

$ (43,544)

$ (182,627)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.35)

$ (1.52) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 127,078,342

121,596,351

124,749,885

120,451,550

(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Instruments















Single Cell

$ 6,105

$ 10,929

$ 22,671

$ 35,212 Spatial

9,364

13,425

34,108

57,503 Total instruments revenue

15,469

24,354

56,779

92,715 Consumables















Single Cell

100,790

97,737

363,206

372,308 Spatial

40,959

35,795

143,977

121,124 Total consumables revenue

141,749

133,532

507,183

493,432 Services

8,471

7,024

32,726

24,317 Products and services revenue

165,689

164,910

596,688

610,464 License and royalty revenue

341

111

46,135

321 Total revenue

$ 166,030

$ 165,021

$ 642,823

$ 610,785

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Americas















United States

$ 78,957

$ 84,285

$ 346,512

$ 334,318 Americas (excluding United States)

3,217

2,936

12,261

13,447 Total Americas

82,174

87,221

358,773

347,765 Europe, Middle East and Africa

53,463

49,828

161,716

159,762 Asia-Pacific















China

15,022

14,609

70,264

57,300 Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

15,371

13,363

52,070

45,958 Total Asia-Pacific

30,393

27,972

122,334

103,258 Total Revenue

$ 166,030

$ 165,021

$ 642,823

$ 610,785

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of product and services revenue $ 2,011

$ 2,221

$ 8,497

$ 8,348 Research and development 11,531

15,587

49,568

66,315 Selling, general and administrative 11,672

14,731

50,739

66,086 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 25,214

$ 32,539

$ 108,804

$ 140,749

10x Genomics, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 473,966

$ 344,067 Marketable securities 49,443

49,335 Accounts receivable, net 47,013

87,862 Inventory 56,341

83,107 Other receivables 35,480

606 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,208

19,410 Total current assets 684,451

584,387 Property and equipment, net 226,711

252,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,450

57,290 Goodwill 4,511

4,511 Intangible assets, net 62,329

15,671 Other noncurrent assets 2,913

4,129 Total assets $ 1,041,365

$ 918,636 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 12,733

$ 12,909 Accrued compensation and related benefits 42,500

33,615 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,971

41,165 Deferred revenue 23,902

20,658 Operating lease liabilities 10,985

9,286 Contingent consideration, current 23,363

— Total current liabilities 153,454

117,633 Contingent consideration, noncurrent 1,237

— Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 73,376

73,327 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 10,501

12,513 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,471

5,029 Total liabilities 245,039

208,502 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 —

— Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized and 127,691,329 and 122,291,837 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 2,306,690

2,177,672 Accumulated deficit (1,510,591)

(1,467,047) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 225

(493) Total stockholders' equity 796,326

710,134 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,041,365

$ 918,636

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.