10x Genomics Showcases New Solutions at ASHG 2018

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics , a leader in the genomics field, today announced the commercial availability of new solutions and technology that will significantly impact the future of genomic research by moving toward single cell multi-omics analysis. The new solutions will be showcased at the 2018 American Society for Human Genetics Annual Meeting (ASHG 2018) and demonstrate the company's commitment to the continuous innovation of applications, enabling scientists to pave the way for a new understanding of disease, diagnostics and therapeutics.

The newly available Chromium™ Single Cell ATAC Solution is the first launched product to come out of the company's recent acquisition of Epinomics . It is also the first commercially available solution for rapid and massively parallel profiling of single cell epigenomic signatures. The solution includes comprehensive software that enables rapid analysis and visualization of large-scale single cell ATAC-seq experiments.

"Innovations in sequencing technologies have improved our understanding of the genome, but directly linking regulatory mechanisms to gene expression on a single cell basis has yet to be demonstrated," said Kai Kessenbrock, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and Human Cell Atlas investigator. "Our lab plans to make routine use of the new Chromium Single Cell ATAC Solution, which will be instrumental in our ability to investigate regulatory mechanisms in parallel with gene expression to reveal the mechanistic regulatory underpinnings of complex biology at a very large scale."

The company is also launching its new Feature Barcoding™ technology , announced earlier this year, together with ATAC-seq and single cell CNV at AGBT 2018, which enables simultaneous analysis of a specific biological component of interest together with either unbiased gene expression or immune profiles within that same cell. The new technology can support a wide variety of research applications depending upon which biological component is being targeted, and can include cell surface proteins, T cell receptors, CRISPR-mediated perturbations, or other targets of interest to the researcher. The new technology will be offered as a ready-to-use commercial solution, in contrast to published homebrew methods like CITE-seq, REAP-seq, Perturb-seq, and CROP-seq.



"Several great methods have come out of academia to measure new analytes on top of single cell transcription data. Ours is the first ready-to-use commercial solution available to everyone," said Serge Saxonov, CEO and co-founder of 10x Genomics. "We expect this and other new applications using the Feature Barcoding technology to drive discovery in ways not previously accessible."

The new Feature Barcoding technology is being launched together with certified 1 0x™Compatible Products from its commercial partners, including products for guide RNA for CRISPR applications, antibody panels for cell surface protein detection (BioLegend), and dCODE™ Dextramer® panels for simultaneous detection of antigen-specific T cell applications (Immudex). These compatible products can be used with the Feature Barcoding technology and the company's Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression or Immune Profiling Solutions to provide a complete and flexible ready-to-use solution that meets a researcher's specific application of interest.

The company is also announcing significant enhancements to its flagship product for single cell transcriptomics, the Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Solution . The pioneering solution was the first commercially available product for massively parallel droplet-based single cell genomics and is a leading product in the single cell market. The new version will improve performance of existing single cell gene expression analysis, as well as extend the potential applications for the technology, making applications like Feature Barcoding technology possible.

The new product enhancements include reagents, microfluidic chips, and software tools used for analysis and visualization that better enable analysis of combined data sets resulting from Feature Barcoding technology applications. In particular, the Chromium Single Cell 3' Reagent Kit (v3) will now provide significantly higher sensitivity capable of detecting more genes expressed at lower levels, allowing researchers to discover and resolve more genes in the cells they are studying. These sensitivity improvements may also allow researchers to decrease their overall sequencing costs while achieving the same industry-leading performance they've come to expect from the prior version of the product.

10x Genomics will begin accepting pre-orders on all of the announced products today. Delivery of the Chromium Single Cell ATAC Solution is anticipated by November 2018, and delivery of the Feature Barcoding technology and enhanced solutions will be available by December 2018.

10x Genomics will be showcasing these and other products in booth #635, at workshops and other scientific presentations during ASHG 2018. Learn more at 10xgenomics.com/event/ashg-2018 .

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a leading company in the field of genomics. The company was founded on the vision that this century will bring unprecedented advances in biomedicine to transform the way we understand and treat diseases leading to dramatic improvements in human health. 10x products enable the acceleration of genetic discoveries through unparalleled resolution leading to a new understanding of biology and diseases. The company's customers include leading biomedical research institutes, pharmaceutical companies and clinical centers. Founded in 2012, 10x Genomics is financed by marquee global investors including Venrock , Softbank , Foresite Capital , Fidelity , and Meritech Capital . For more information, visit www.10xgenomics.com .

10X, 10X GENOMICS, CHROMIUM and FEATURE BARCODING are registered trademarks or trademarks of 10x Genomics, Inc.

Media Enquiries

Consort Partners for 10x Genomics

10xgenomics@consortpartners.com

SOURCE 10x Genomics

Related Links

http://www.10xgenomics.com

