10x Genomics to Showcase New Cutting-Edge Technologies and Highlight Innovation Roadmap at 2024 AGBT General Meeting

New single cell and spatial products set to deliver higher performance, improve ease of use and enable researchers to measure more biology

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today a series of new products and technology demonstrations that will be presented at the 2024 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting this week in Orlando, Florida.

"The new products we have planned for 2024 will take 10x to the next level, as we deliver game-changing new technologies that will redefine the Visium, Xenium and Chromium platforms," said Ben Hindson, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. "Our team continues to raise the bar for researchers, developing cutting-edge technologies that 'just work' and creating incredible single cell and spatial tools to enable mind-blowing scientific discoveries."

10x Genomics will host a workshop at AGBT on Wednesday, February 7, at 1:10 p.m. ET to share the latest data and development directions across its three platforms. This workshop will be live-streamed for researchers not attending AGBT.

Visium Spatial Analysis

10x Genomics recently announced the launch of Visium HD , a new product that enables whole transcriptome spatial discovery at single-cell scale resolution. At AGBT, the company will share new data to highlight the performance advantages of Visium HD, which is now available for pre-order and is expected to start shipping this quarter.

"Visium HD will be a powerful tool for spatial discovery, empowering scientists to study the organization and interactions of cells in real-world tissue samples with a high degree of detail across the whole transcriptome," added Hindson. "The resolution opens up the possibility to disaggregate what is happening within niches and discover patterns and pathways in fine structures, offering a complete view of the transcriptome with spatial context."

Xenium In Situ Analysis

In its first full year of launch, the company's Xenium In Situ platform has seen rapid growth and adoption, with more than 250 Xenium instruments sold and multiple independent benchmarking studies demonstrating Xenium is the best performing platform for in situ analysis.

At AGBT, 10x will share the latest data from the company's comprehensive Xenium product roadmap, including:

Multimodal cell segmentation, a new add-on kit compatible with existing Xenium reagents to enable improved biological interpretation, which is expected to begin shipping in Q1 2024.

Xenium 5,000-plex panel, which delivers a massive codebook expansion while maintaining the platform's high specificity, per-gene sensitivity and throughput. The new 5,000-plex kit, which can analyze 4 cm 2 of tissue in six days, is expected to start shipping in Q2 2024.

of tissue in six days, is expected to start shipping in Q2 2024. Integrated Xenium Protein Profiling, a new assay expected in the second half of the year, which will enable multiplex protein detection and gene expression analysis on the same tissue section in a single run.

Chromium Single Cell Analysis

At AGBT, 10x Genomics will unveil new products, features and protocols designed to enable researchers with improved and more cost effective single cell workflows.

10x Genomics will share new capabilities for its Chromium Flex assay, including:

Whole blood fixation to directly fix whole blood for storage and later use with the Flex assay.

Intracellular protein profiling to simultaneously analyze gene expression and intracellular proteins including cytokines and phospho-proteins.

CRISPR/sgRNA screens to enable functional genetic screens at scale and low cost.

At its Sponsor Workshop, 10x Genomics will also unveil major product updates and new capabilities for its flagship Single Cell Gene Expression and Single Cell Immune Profiling assays.

Posters and Featured Talks

Throughout AGBT, 10x Genomics will demonstrate the use of its platforms to generate groundbreaking biological insights:

Sponsor Workshop: Mind blowing science enabled by industry-leading single cell & spatial technologies ( February 7, 2024 ). Register for the livestream here.

). Register for the here. Featured Posters: Poster 301: A blood collection workflow for interrogation of translational samples with single-cell technologies Poster 537: Cell boundary segmentation for the Xenium Analyzer Poster 583: In situ detection and subcellular localization of 5,000 genes using Xenium Analyzer Poster 626: Scaling high-throughput, multimodal single cell CRISPR screens using 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex Poster 654: Visium HD enables whole-transcriptome spatial profiling at single cell scale resolution in formalin-fixed, paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissues



