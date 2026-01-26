10X Health System and Verséa Discovery Launch 10X MitoScreen™, a Next-Generation Mitochondrial Assessment Test

A clinically robust mitochondrial assessment that transforms advanced cellular testing into actionable insights for optimized energy, metabolism, and personalized performance.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10X Health System, a precision wellness company focused on data-driven human optimization, today announced the addition of 10X MitoScreen™, an advanced mitochondrial health assessment, through a strategic partnership with Verséa Discovery, Inc. leveraging their mescreenTM technology. Designed to provide deeper insight into mitochondrial function & efficiency as well as its role in metabolic resilience, performance, and long-term health optimization, 10X MitoScreen™ will be available in the first quarter of 2026 for both practitioners and consumers. Exclusive early access is now available for select individuals seeking to experience this groundbreaking assessment.

10X Health System and Verséa Discovery have partnered to launch 10X MitoScreen™, a next-generation mitochondrial assessment delivering deeper insight into energy, metabolism, and performance. Built on technology validated in advanced research environments, this breakthrough brings clinically robust mitochondrial intelligence into real-world health optimization—helping individuals and practitioners move upstream toward proactive, personalized care.

Mitochondria drive cellular energy and metabolic health, yet until now have rarely been measured with both scientific rigor and real-world clinical relevance. Through its partnership with Verséa Discovery, 10X Health is expanding its precision testing ecosystem with 10X MitoScreen™, helping move health optimization upstream from symptom management to root-cause understanding.

The technology underlying 10X MitoScreen™ was originally developed and validated during the NASA Twins Study, a landmark investigation examining human performance, resilience, and recovery under extreme conditions in space. This scientific foundation enables assessment of mitochondrial function, structure & efficiencies, and provides a level of biologic visibility rarely available in consumer-accessible testing.

10X MitoScreen™ analyzes key aspects of actual mitochondrial function and metabolic efficiency using a simple finger prick blood sample. The assessment evaluates multiple dimensions of mitochondrial health, including energy production, metabolic balance, oxidative stress, and mitochondrial network dynamics, generating an integrated mitochondrial profile and score.

Results provide a structured overview of mitochondrial performance and adaptive capacity and may be used to establish a personal baseline, track changes over time, and inform future health optimization strategies as additional interpretive and protocol-based services become available.

"Partnering with Verséa Discovery allows us to expand access to advanced biological insights that was once limited to research environments," said Brandon Dawson, Co-Founder and CEO of 10X Health System. "With 10X MitoScreen™, individuals and practitioners gain a clearer view of what's happening at the cellular level—unlocking more precise and proactive approaches to health optimization."

"Built on years of research, our purpose is to bring measurable, trackable cellular and mitochondrial health to the world—fueling progress in chronic disease, longevity science, and elite athletic performance," said Sean Fetcho, Co-Founder and CEO of Verséa Discovery. "Our partnership with 10X Health integrates our technology into a broader precision health ecosystem, ensuring results don't merely inform—but directly shape personalized optimization strategies."

10X MitoScreen™ will be available in the first quarter 2026 as part of 10X Health System's expanding precision testing portfolio, supporting consumers, clinicians, and enterprise partners seeking deeper insight into human performance and longevity.

Early access to the test via Verséa Discovery's mescreenTM technology can be done now by going to https://mitoscreen.com

ABOUT 10X HEALTH SYSTEM

10X Health System is a precision wellness company redefining how people understand, optimize, and take control of their health. Founded on the belief that no two individuals are the same, 10X Health replaces one-size-fits-all approaches with data-driven insight, using advanced genetic testing, blood analysis, and emerging diagnostics to uncover the root causes behind performance, energy, and long-term health outcomes.

By translating complex biological data into clear, actionable recommendations across nutrition, supplementation, lifestyle, and clinical therapies, 10X Health empowers individuals and organizations to move from reactive care to proactive, personalized health optimization. Serving consumers, clinicians, and enterprise partners, the company is building a new standard for precision wellness - one where access to data creates clarity, confidence, and measurable impact on human performance and longevity.

ABOUT VERSÉA DISCOVERY

Verséa Discovery, Inc. is a U.S.-based precision medicine company pioneering cellular and mitochondrial health technologies. Its proprietary mescreen™ technology was first validated in advanced research settings and is now driving next-generation precision health insights to consumers, clinics and research institutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869561/Partnership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869342/10XHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 10X Health System; Verséa Discovery, Inc