10x People Introduces nPort SOA Bulk Porting/TN Migration Service

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x People LLC, an expert in providing Local Number Portability (LNP) solutions and creator of the first cloud-based LNP services, today announced that their #View TN lookup tool and nPort SOA (Service Order Administration) platform combine to provide their Bulk Porting and Migration Service (BPMS).

Lisa Marie Maxson, Managing Partner of 10x People said, "10x People continues to disrupt the LNP space with the first industry solution that truly allows carriers to reduce porting costs, take control, and self manage their Bulk Porting and TN Migration projects to meet their own business needs."

With BPMS, Carriers can perform large porting projects and modifies, avoiding transactional SOA fees from legacy vendors and allowing the management of timing and volumes to meet specific business needs. Additionally, BPMS provides Carriers with an alternative to the NPAC MUMP (Mass Update, Mass Port) process, allowing Carriers to:

Perform large porting projects

Streamline the process surrounding bulk porting and bulk modifies

Perform network migration activities such as updating LRNs

Update NPAC fields such as Alt-SPID and DPC codes

BPMS facilitates the process of updating the NPAC with your ported TN information. 10x has a direct interface with both the US and Canadian NPACs, enabling the full use of all NPAC fields, including all optional subscription data, managing network data (used for adding NPA-NXX and LRN data) and is available to CLECs, ILECs, MSO/Cable, Wireless, and VoIP Providers.

Bulk Porting and Migration Service is just one of an innovative set of numbering and inventory tools provided by 10x People. For more information on 10x People's BPMS, including performance and pricing, contact us at info(at)10xpeople.com.

