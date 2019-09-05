10x People Introduces nPort SOA Service Bureau

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x People LLC, an expert in providing Local Number Portability (LNP) software and services, today announced their flat-rate nPort Service Order Administration (SOA) platform is now available through 10x People's (10x) new hosted Cloud-Based Service Bureau.

Lisa Marie Maxson, Managing Partner of 10x People said, "10x People is changing the telecom LNP landscape with our nPort SOA Service Bureau offering. Extending our flat-rate pricing model to our Service Bureau offering is an absolute game changer!"

Through the use of an LNP feature known as "delegation", the 10x nPort SOA allows Service Providers to avoid the dreaded "Rip and Replace" and offers a cost-effective alternative to out-of-date legacy platforms, including the limited Low Tech Interface (LTI) provided by the Number Portability Administration Center (NPAC), which many Service Providers use today.

This state-of-the-art Porting utility facilitates the process of updating the NPAC during the number porting process. 10x has a direct interface with both the US and Canadian NPAC, enabling the full use of all NPAC fields, including all optional subscription data, managing network data (used for adding NPA-NXX and LRN data) and is available to CLECs, ILECs, MSO/Cable, Wireless, and VoIP Providers.

nPort is just one of an innovative set of numbering and inventory tools provided by 10x People. For more information on 10x nPort SOA Service Bureau and flat-rate pricing, contact us at info(at)10xpeople.com.

