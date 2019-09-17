10X Total Podcast Launched to Healthcare Community

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum CEO Mark Redlus and Gabriel Eichler, PhD, managing director for Oak Health Partners, today announced the launch of the 10X Total Podcast.

"Healthcare innovation is such important and difficult work and we want to shine a light on it," said Redlus. "Gabriel and I have worked across the healthcare spectrum in startups, research, technology, and clinical settings, and have developed a unique perspective on its challenges. We're excited to share our conversations about what's accelerating change and making meaningful improvements in outcomes and patient experience."

The 10X Total Podcast will feature discussions and interviews highlighting ideas, people, and technologies that "10X," or exponentially increase, the quality of U.S. healthcare. The content is targeted to leaders at health systems and health plans, plus healthcare investors, consultants, and entrepreneurs.

"The podcast will explore the complexities of implementing healthcare innovations," said Eichler. "It's incredibly difficult to deploy technology at a large scale in such a complicated industry. We want these conversations to help buyers and developers of these solutions avoid pitfalls and really create value for the entire ecosystem."

To listen to the 10X Total Podcast, subscribe through Apple® iTunes®, Stitcher, or your preferred podcast application. To learn more about the podcast, its hosts, and for episode transcripts, visit https://www.10xTotalPodcast.com.

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum accelerates the integration of behavioral and medical care, and then takes it a step further, advancing behavioral treatment progress. The company's digital health platform, TridiuumOne, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with technical fluency. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients for valuable feedback, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking – all leading to improved outcomes. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. More than 600 clinical facilities use the TridiuumOne platform, with more than 2,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 4,400 patients every day.

