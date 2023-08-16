10xBio Announces the Completion of Enrollment In Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Novel Drug For Submental Body Contouring

News provided by

10xBio

16 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

The biotechnology company aims to offer patients an improved, non-invasive solution for beneath-the-chin body contouring

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10xBio, LLC, a biotechnology company that focuses on new uses for existing therapies and technologies, announced today that it has completed enrollment in a repeat treatment study of its novel injectable drug for submental body contouring. The drug, 10XB101, is a proprietary formulation of polidocanol, which is approved in the U.S. for vein sclerotherapy. 10xBio is repurposing polidocanol for body contouring applications in aesthetic medicine.

The global non-invasive fat removal market is estimated at $4BB, and is currently dominated by medical devices and just one U.S. marketed drug containing deoxycholate as the active pharmaceutical ingredient. 10XB101 is an innovative alternative, with the potential to offer benefits including enhanced patient tolerability, shorter treatment intervals and more.

"I have been involved in the study of polidocanol for vein sclerotherapy for more than 40 years and am proud to lead the scientific and clinical effort to study this novel formulation of it for a new indication," said Mitchel P. Goldman, M.D., a dermatologic surgeon and medical director of Platinum and West Dermatology. "I believe that 10XB101 can achieve superior efficacy and tolerability than the currently marketed body contouring drug, deoxycholate, which I have more than 10 years of experience with. I look forward to seeing the results of this trial."

A total of 51 patients are enrolled in this randomized, double-blind study across three treatment groups, including a placebo control group. Patients will receive multiple injections of 10XB101 in a predefined pattern, and can receive multiple treatments spaced one month apart. Efficacy will be assessed with a physician and patient submental fullness rating scale, measured 12 weeks after the patient's final treatment. Tolerability will be assessed by recording local skin reactions on a four-point ordinal scale, including edema/swelling, pain, bruising, tenderness on palpation and erythema. The study is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

In a previous study, 10XB101 showed excellent tolerability with minimal pain, swelling, bruising and erytherma. Patients and physicians reported improvements in a submental fullness rating scale after a single treatment.

For more information on 10xBio, please visit https://10xbio.com/.

About 10xBio:
We are a biotechnology company that focuses on new uses for existing therapies and technologies. This strategy allows us to build on existing safety profiles and leverage known mechanisms of action, resulting in a streamlined development and regulatory process. Our most advanced asset, 10XB101, is a pharmaceutical product that addresses unmet needs in aesthetic medicine. For more information, visit us at www.10xBio.com.

SOURCE 10xBio

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.