11.2 Million Passengers Served at Sheremetyevo in First Seven Months of 2020

MOSCOW, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport served 11,228,000 passengers in the first seven months of 2020, including 1,459,000 in July. These figures, which include infants under two years of age, correspond to the state of the world market for passenger air transportation, according to a recent study by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

There were 112,998 takeoff and landing operations (TLO) at Sheremetyevo in that period, including 12,778 in July.

The bulk of passenger traffic was served by Aeroflot, Nordwind Airlines, Rossiya, Ikar, Royal Flight and Air France.

The most popular foreign destinations from January through July were Phuket, Bangkok, Yerevan, Paris and Prague. The most popular domestic destinations during that period were St. Petersburg, Sochi, Simferopol, Krasnodar and Yekaterinburg.

Air traffic has intensified at Sheremetyevo due to the improved epidemiological situation in the regions of Russia, and July air traffic showed an increase of 134% compared to June.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is one of the TOP-10 hub airports in Europe and the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2019, the airport served 49,933,000 passengers, an increase of 8.9% over 2018.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport