11.27 Mn Units growth expected in Global Automotive Crankshaft Market | Adoption of New Emission Standards to drive growth | Technavio
May 21, 2021, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive crankshaft market is set to grow by 11.27 million units during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 3%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Arrow Precision Ltd., CIE Automotive SA, Crower Cams & Equipment Co. Inc., Farndon Engineering Ltd., Kalyani Group, Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GmbH, Metalyst Forgings Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and Tianrun Crankshaft Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of new emission standards will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Crankshaft Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Crankshaft Market is segmented as below:
- Material
- Forged Steel
- Cast Iron/steel
- Machined Billet
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Crankshaft Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive crankshaft market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arrow Precision Ltd., CIE Automotive SA, Crower Cams & Equipment Co. Inc., Farndon Engineering Ltd., Kalyani Group, Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GmbH, Metalyst Forgings Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and Tianrun Crankshaft Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Crankshaft Market size
- Automotive Crankshaft Market trends
- Automotive Crankshaft Market industry analysis
The use of lightweight crankshafts for performance segment vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the inaccuracy in crankshaft designs may threaten the growth of the market.
Global Automotive Engine Valves Market - Global automotive engine valves market is segmented by type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), material (steel, titanium, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Automotive Camless Engine Market - Global automotive camless engine market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Automotive Crankshaft Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive crankshaft market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive crankshaft market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive crankshaft market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive crankshaft market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Forged steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cast iron/steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Machined billet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arrow Precision Ltd.
- CIE Automotive SA
- Crower Cams & Equipment Co. Inc.
- Farndon Engineering Ltd.
- Kalyani Group
- Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GmbH
- Metalyst Forgings Ltd.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- thyssenkrupp AG
- Tianrun Crankshaft Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
