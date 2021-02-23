$11.56 Million Growth in Global Circuit Tracer Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Emerson Electric Co., ETCON Corp., and FLIR Systems Inc. | Technavio

Circuit Tracer Market: Key Findings

Circuit tracer market value to grow by USD 11.56 million at almost 2% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 2% CAGR during 2021-2025 31% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the end-user, the service providers segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Circuit tracer market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Circuit Tracer Market: Growth Drivers

Timely identification of faults with circuit tracers is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Circuit tracers ensure a safe, quick, and dependable way to identify faults in an electrical circuit. Other benefits include ease in tracing wires, identifying insulation leakage, and identifying dead circuits. For example, in old buildings, identifying dead circuits is not easy. However, with the help of circuit tracers, the dead circuits can be easily identified, and wrong documentation, if any, can be rectified. This saves time and resources for both electricians and end-users. Such benefits are expected to drive the demand for circuit breakers during the forecast period.

"Growing demand for power and the increasing demand for Ethernet will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Circuit Tracer Market: Major Vendors

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The company offers coaxial cable identification kit: the 402K, PULSE-GROUND FAULT LOCATOR, TRACKER II-CABLE LOCATOR (501), BLL-200 Buried Line Locator, and 508S-G Wire Finder.

ETCON Corp.

ETCON Corp. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers CT105 - Audible Circuit Tracer.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Government and Defense, and Commercial. The company offers Extech CB10, Extech CB20, Extech CB10-KIT.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry – Global automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry is segmented by product (SCADA, DCS, PLC, and MES) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry – Global IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry is segmented by product (temperature sensors, flow sensors, gas sensors, pressure sensors, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/circuit-tracer-market

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

