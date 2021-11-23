11.84% CAGR in Antibacterial Coatings for Medical Device Market | Akzo Nobel NV and AST Products Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The antibacterial coatings for medical device market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The antibacterial coatings for medical device market covers the following areas:

Antibacterial Coatings For Medical Device Market Sizing

Antibacterial Coatings For Medical Device Market Forecast

Antibacterial Coatings For Medical Device Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 32% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the antibacterial coatings for medical devices market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing hospital-associated infections will drive the antibacterial coatings for medical device market growth in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV

AST Products Inc.

BASF SE

BioInteractions Ltd

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

KISCO Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

PPG Industries Inc.

Sciessent LLC

Antibacterial Coatings For Medical Device Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.84% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 584.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.74 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, AST Products Inc., BASF SE, BioInteractions Ltd, Covalon Technologies Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., KISCO Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, PPG Industries Inc., and Sciessent LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

