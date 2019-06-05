$11.9 Bn Protective Clothing (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Mining) Market - Global Forecast to 2024
Jun 05, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, and PBI), Application (Thermal, Chemical, and Visibility), End-Use Industry (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Mining) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The protective clothing market is estimated to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2019 to USD 11.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3%
The protective clothing market is largely driven by the stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of personnel in developed economies. The rising number of workplace-related injuries is leading to the increased concern of the employers about ensuring the safety of their workers. The rising concern of both the employers and employees regarding the safety at the workplace is expected to drive the protective clothing market.
PBI is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by material type of the protective clothing market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.
The PBI segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value, during the forecast period. PBI's ability to blend easily with other materials will play an important role in driving the market growth. Moreover, it does not melt or burn at normal temperature. These characteristics of PBI over other material types are estimated to boost its demand in the protective clothing market.
The thermal application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall protective clothing market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.
The thermal application segment is the largest application of protective clothing due to its wide application across different industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, and others. The growing manufacturing projects, especially the high-rise buildings, offer a huge potential for the thermal protective clothing market. The oil & gas industry is expected to drive the demand for protective clothing in the thermal application due to the growth in exploration & production in the oil & gas field.
Rising demand from the construction, manufacturing, and oil & gas industries to drive the demand for protective clothing in North America.
The North America protective clothing market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The regulations that mandate the use of protective clothing at manufacturing facilities are driving the market in the region. The mandate by the government, coupled with the awareness among the workers, is leading to the growth of the protective clothing market in the region.
The increasing number of accidents in these industries has led to the rising demand for protective clothing. The workers involved in ground activities are exposed to erection, repair, demolition, maintenance, painting, land clearing, earth moving, grading, drilling, blasting, and concreting. Thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility, and biological/radiation applications of protective clothing help the individual to work efficiently in risky operations by providing the necessary protection.
The key players profiled in the report include as E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), 3M Company (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), Ansell Limited (US), Sioen Industries (Belgium), Teijin Limited (Japan), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US).
Market Overview
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Stringent Regulations Pertaining to the Safety of Personnel in Developed Economies
- Rising Awareness About the Safety of Workers
- High Growth in Developing Economies
Restraints
- High Price of Specialized Clothing
- Requirement of Massive Investment for R&D
- Opportunities
- Use of Phase Change Materials
- Multifunctional Clothing
Technology
- Nanotechnology
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Protective Clothing Standards
Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
- GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
- Construction Industry
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd
- Ansell Limited
- EI Dupont De Nemours and Company
- Globe Manufacturing Co LLC
- Globus Ltd
- Honeywell International Inc
- Hydrowear BV
- Kermel Industries
- Kimberly Clark Corp
- Lakeland Industries, Inc
- Lindstrom Group (Finland)
- Lion Apparel Inc
- Logistik Unicorp Inc
- National Safety Apparel
- Newtex Industries, Inc
- PBI Performance Product Inc
- Protective Industrial Products, Inc
- Radians, Inc
- Royal Tencate NV
- Sioen Industries NV
- Teijin Limited
- VF Imagewear, Inc
- WL Gore & Associates, Inc
- Workrite Uniform Company Inc
