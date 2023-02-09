11 Billion TinyML Device Installs, 481 Million 5G-Advanced Devices in 2027 and 35 Other Transformative Technology Stats You Need to Know

ABI Research's latest whitepaper highlights 37 transformative technology stats you need to know for 2023 and beyond

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past three years, business leaders and organizations have faced an unyielding procession of challenges. As we usher in 2023, many of those challenges persist, and new ones are emerging. Yet, as unwavering as the challenges have been, technology and innovation have proven to be just as resilient.

In its new whitepaper, 37 Transformative Technology Stats You Need to Know for 2023, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has identified and highlighted the most impactful forecasts that illuminate the direction in which digital transformation is truly heading.

"From among the many millions of data points ABI Research creates each year, we have focused on the most enlightening stats that will shape the year ahead. The rapid rise of 5G-Advanced, IoT innovation in the supply chain, a big bet on TinyML, and the emergence of the enterprise and industrial metaverse are just some of the many changes on the horizon that are indicative of a more connected, technology-driven world," Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research explains.

Some stats highlighted in the whitepaper include:

5G Devices, Smartphones, & Wearables:

The migration to 5G-Advanced will reshape the mobile devices and wearables market, as 481.92 million devices with 5G-Advanced will ship in 2027. "The 5G industry has seen phenomenal growth over the past few years, but with the evolution toward 5G-Advanced, there is still much to be done to fully expose the value of the 5G ecosystem and realize its full potential. Many new 5G opportunities have already been unlocked, notably better coverage and system performance, lower latency, further reductions in device power consumption and increases in reliability and efficiency," explains ABI Research Director David McQueen.

AI & Machine Learning:

TinyML device installs will increase from nearly 2 billion in 2022 to over 11 billion in 2027. "A common theme of the TinyML market is the idea to bring Machine Learning (ML) to everyone, or more accurately, to take ML everywhere. TinyML is most useful in environmental sensors and there are many possible use cases. Indeed, consider any kind of sensorial data from the environment that can be attended to and there is probably an ML model that can be applied to that data. Sound and ambient sensors remain the most prominent environmental sensors and will drive the huge increase of installations of TinyML devices," forecasts ABI Research Principal Analyst Lian Jye Su.

IoT Markets:

Total active IoT device shipments for the supply chain to increase to 613.5 million in 2027. "No market has attracted as much IoT attention in the past 3 years than the supply chain. In that time, the edge device piece of the puzzle has matured enormously to create a web of device form factors and connectivity technologies for a very large range of use cases, from cargo monitoring and returnable transport asset tracking to container and railcar tracking. Over the coming years, supply chain IoT will continue in two directions: growing scale for the existing web of devices, and continuing innovation from a form factor and technology perspective which will allow more types of assets to be tracked at a lower cost point - driving the feedback loop toward more scale," ABI Research Analyst Tancred Taylor says.

Metaverse Markets & Technologies:

Led by enterprise and industrial markets, metaverse content and service revenue will exceed US$76 billion by 2030. According to ABI Research Principal Analyst Michael Inouye, "The higher growth opportunities, spurred by further developments in key enabling markets like XR, 5G Advanced, and cloud computing will still be ramping up to a more fully realized metaverse. Given the long road to the metaverse and the stronger starting position and momentum within the enterprise and industrial markets, this segment of the market is expected to remain the larger metaverse opportunity throughout the forecast window to 2030.

"Nobody has a crystal ball, but we can say with relative certainty that the challenging climate will persist well into 2023. These statistics should provide insights and actionable data needed to chart a successful course in 2023 and beyond," Carlaw concludes.

