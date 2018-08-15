11 Capital Finance Crosses One Million Real Estate Investors Mark

11 Capital Finance is a new breed of hybrid companies, offering a full-service customer service driven business model in a Fintech world. We have over 100+ loan portals, 10,000 loan variations, 200+ loan agents, a loan school with second to none tools for students that are learning the craft, earning while learning, and ground-breaking technology from pricing engines to mobile applications. "When the market looked to Fintech as the recession started to wind down and lending started to come back, as a millennial of course I /we embraced the concept of better efficiency through technology, but we actually went in the opposite direction at the same time. Technology companies don't understand CRE lending is all Picasso and even the smallest loans are still large transactions, being $100,000 or more. These are the largest transactions of an investors life, so our industry will never be completely automated. Sure, through tech we can quote faster, order title and appraisals faster, and close loans faster, but when the speed bump comes, as it always does, our customer support team steps in to quarterback deals to close. We are full-service handling all of the nuances in closing a transaction for our clients and lenders. Think of it this way, every person could put on their own roof, be their own accountant or lawyer, do their own plumbing, and some of us do some of these things, but rarely all. Why? Because you use trained professionals which saves both time and a lot of hard earned money avoiding landmines," says Krache.

So what can we expect from 11 Capital Finance as 2018 is half over? "Complete disruption in the commercial real estate lending industry. Think the Google or Amazon of commercial lending." Those are mighty bold words. "Well keep an eye on the news in the coming months. The biggest player in history to enter the CRE lending brokerage space is coming, having already closed over 30 million residential loans. Add the most superior technology, largest customer service sales force in the space, most lending options, best pricing, and fastest time to close, and that is called a revolutionary new platform where all parties win from the borrowers to the lenders. This is a good thing for everyone in CRE lending as we foster relationships and partnerships over competition so all are welcome to join the new commercial real estate loan highway."

