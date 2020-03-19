11 Capital Finance responds to the SBA Corona Business Relief Fund approaching $850 Billion in Aide

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 11 Capital Finance in conjunction with a newly formed web site Get Government Money.com will be helping business owners in need with the onerous process of understanding and applying for this new type SBA emergency loan. There are 7 million businesses being affected by the Corona Virus pandemic, small and large.

Get Government Money.com www.getgovernmentmoney.com was formed in response to the overwhelming need to get accurate and timely information to small business owners on one single web site dedicated exclusively to SBA relief monies.

The goal beyond information is to help with applications, expedite the approval process, and deploy financial assistance in scale and quickly.

In addition, Get Government Money will need thousands of Work from Home independent agents to offer and handle what will be a massive influx of applications. Many of the jobs being lost can be replaced by this opportunity. For more information please call (800) 592-1063 or email [email protected].

For media inquiries, please call 877-957-4357.

