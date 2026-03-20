11 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Colorado Super Lawyers 2026 Edition

DENVER, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" 2026 editions recognized 11 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Denver office. Of these, seven are recognized on the "Super Lawyers" list and four are on the Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Colorado Super Lawyers list include:

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Stars list include:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP