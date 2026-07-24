Greenberg Traurig Adds Noted Trial Lawyer William Dorsey

DENVER, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic growth of its national Litigation Practice with the addition of William Dorsey as a shareholder in the firm's Denver and New York offices. Dorsey brings more than two decades of experience representing financial institutions, private equity firms, family offices, and other sophisticated clients in commercial disputes. He has tried more than 75 cases to judgment.

Dorsey's practice focuses on financial services litigation, commercial litigation, real estate litigation, and disputes related to mergers and acquisitions. He regularly handles complex litigation in courts throughout the United States, particularly in New York. Dorsey joins the firm from Blank Rome LLP, where he was a founding partner of the Chicago office and the practice group leader for the firm's business litigation group.

"Will is a nationally recognized trial lawyer with an impressive reputation as a go-to advocate for financial institutions and other leading business clients," Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy said. "His courtroom experience, deep understanding of the financial services sector, and ability to manage complex litigation across jurisdictions strengthen our platform and reinforce our commitment to serving clients facing high-stakes disputes."

Throughout his career, Dorsey has represented clients in a range of notable matters, including obtaining a complete defense award for a major national bank in a contested arbitration involving $53 million in claimed damages; overseeing the foreclosure of a landmark hotel property in Honolulu; managing the foreclosure of more than 30 golf course properties in a multistate action for a national lender; securing dismissal of multiple lender liability class actions in Florida; and successfully representing the manager and majority member of a $600 million-plus, 3,000-unit New York City development project. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, he also handled foreclosures and workouts involving billions of dollars in secured real estate debt across the United States.

"Will's arrival further enhances our ability to serve financial institutions, real estate market participants, private equity sponsors, and other clients navigating increasingly complex litigation challenges," Financial Services Litigation Practice Chair Paul J. Ferak said. "Beyond his broad trial experience, he brings a practical, client-focused approach and a national perspective that aligns perfectly with our practice and the industries we serve."

Dorsey said Greenberg Traurig's global platform and nationally recognized financial services and real estate capabilities made the move a natural fit.

"Greenberg Traurig offers an exceptional platform to help me continue serving clients at the highest level," Dorsey said. "The firm's depth in financial services and real estate, combined with its collaborative culture and geographic reach, creates tremendous opportunities to expand existing client relationships and support those clients wherever their litigation challenges arise. I'm excited to join Paul and my new colleagues to continue building on the firm's strong reputation in these industries."

Dorsey earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP