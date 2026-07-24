Greenberg Traurig, Attorneys Shortlisted for 2026 LMG Life Sciences Americas Awards

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for four 2026 LMG Life Sciences Americas Awards. In addition, four Greenberg Traurig shareholders were shortlisted for individual awards: three from the firm's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and one from the firm's Litigation Practice. Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony Sept. 10 in New York City.

Greenberg Traurig was shortlisted in the following four categories:

Intellectual Property: Hatch-Waxman Litigation Firm of the Year — Generic

Intellectual Property: Patent Strategy Firm of the Year

Financial & Corporate: Mid-Market Transactions Firm of the Year

Litigation & Enforcement: Product Liability Firm of the Year

The following Greenberg Traurig shareholders were shortlisted:

Christopher C. Bolten, Intellectual Property: Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year — California

Scott J. Bornstein, Intellectual Property: Hatch-Waxman Litigator of the Year — Generic

Lori G. Cohen, Litigation & Enforcement: Product Liability Attorney of the Year

Jonathan Wise, Intellectual Property: Patent Attorney of the Year — Pennsylvania

LMG Life Sciences is considered the definitive guide to leading law firms and lawyers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa focused on the life sciences industry, according to the publication. The guide's LMG Life Sciences Awards recognize key law firms, lawyers, and the innovative work accomplished throughout the life sciences industry based on marketplace and client feedback, as well as information provided by firms.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from startups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them pursue their objectives — from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP