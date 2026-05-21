11 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 2026 Lawdragon 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers Guide

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in the 2026 Lawdragon 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers guide, which highlights top practitioners advising on complex immigration matters worldwide.

The guide features leading immigration advisors, particularly in the employment context, who counsel businesses and organizations on a broad range of workforce mobility and compliance matters. According to Lawdragon, those selected "bring a vast span of skills and expertise," including representing multinational corporations in their global mobility needs and advising on family- and employment-based immigration matters. Greenberg Traurig's attorneys comprise more than 10% of the list, underscoring the firm's depth in immigration and compliance.

The following 11 Greenberg Traurig shareholders were recognized:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP