Greenberg Traurig's Friederike Görgens Named Law360 Rising Star

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Friederike S. Görgens, a shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named to Law360's 2026 Rising Stars list in the International Trade category. The list honors attorneys under 40 years old whose "legal accomplishments belie their age," according to the publication.

Friederike has been recognized for her work representing both domestic and foreign clients in a variety of international trade matters, including antidumping and countervailing duty proceedings, import compliance and enforcement, supply chain strategy, and duty mitigation strategy. She has secured landmark results before the U.S. Court of International Trade, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. International Trade Commission, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, including the first successful undervaluation case brought under the Enforce and Protect Act.

Friederike represents clients across industries including solar and renewable energy, steel, automotive, specialty chemicals, food products, and power generation equipment. She assists companies and foreign governments with U.S. market access issues and advises them on turning trade disruption into a competitive advantage. Friederike is particularly sought after for her experience in trade remedy proceedings, trade enforcement actions, navigating tariff and trade policy issues, and developing both offensive and defensive trade strategies for clients. She is known for her proactive, pragmatic approach in working with clients' manufacturing operations and supply chains and providing creative and business-friendly strategies, with a focus not only on trade compliance, but also on sustaining and enhancing her clients' competitiveness in the U.S. market.

Friederike also leads the firm's German-American Trade and Investment team.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP