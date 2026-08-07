Greenberg Traurig Expands Financial Services Litigation Practice, Adding Domenic Cervoni in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Domenic Cervoni as a shareholder in the firm's Financial Services Litigation Practice in New York. He joins Greenberg Traurig from Troutman Pepper Locke LLP.

Cervoni represents financial services institutions, including banks, fintech and digital asset companies, corporate trustees, and broker-dealers, in connection with complex, high-risk litigation matters. He works with clients to understand their business objectives, see the bigger picture, and help mitigate their legal, regulatory, and reputational risk.

Prior to his return to private practice in 2022, Cervoni spent nearly a decade as associate general counsel at HSBC North America Holdings, Inc.

"Domenic's deep understanding of the substantial and complex challenges currently facing financial institutions, strong banking commercial sensibility, and significant expertise in handling investor-driven, high-exposure class actions will be tremendous assets for our clients and team," Greenberg Traurig Financial Services Litigation Practice Chair Paul J. Ferak said. "He combines an important in-house perspective and highly sophisticated litigation skills to his representations with an unwavering commitment to client service that is a perfect match with our practice."

At HSBC, Cervoni supported the bank's global banking and markets business, managed dozens of large, high-exposure litigation matters, and advised senior business leaders and internal stakeholders regarding strategy and broader business considerations.

He also has experience with matters involving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Department of Justice, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and state attorneys general. He works across disciplines, including cybersecurity, structured finance, real estate, and bank regulatory, to address the litigation, enforcement, and operational issues financial services clients may face.

"Having worked with Greenberg Traurig attorneys as a client, I know firsthand the exceptional legal counsel the firm provides and its formidable reputation throughout the financial services industry for its robust global platform of top legal talent. Joining such an impressive practice known for representing clients in virtually every aspect of the industry in various jurisdictions both domestically and abroad is an exciting next step for me," Cervoni said. "I look forward to providing clients the benefits of my in-depth experience in banking litigation combined with a detailed focus on first-rate client service."

Cervoni has his J.D., cum laude, from New York Law School and his B.A. in History, cum laude, from Hofstra University.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP