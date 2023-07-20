11 months old baby from Somalia who was advised Open heart surgery by other hospitals successfully underwent VSD Device Closure with catheter intervention at Medicover hospitals

HYDERABAD, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A baby Mustalfo Abdirisak Ahmed, 11 months female weighing 7 kg successfully underwent the VSD Device Closure procedure at Medicover Hospitals. The baby is now hale and hearty and has achieved a milestone within a week by walking independently.

Dr Ashish Sapre - Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist with 11 months Old baby Patient

The Dr Ashish Sapre, Consultant Interventional Pediatric Cardiologist, said, "This baby patient was suffering from a hole in the heart known as a ventricular septal defect (VSD). It is a common congenital (present at birth) heart condition. Earlier, the baby was advised for open heart surgery in the parent country and at different institutions in the city. But after multiple sessions and exhaustive counseling, the parents were convinced of catheter intervention. The procedure went smoothly, and the patient was discharged the next day. When they came for a follow-up visit one week after the procedure, the child was doing fine, with no scars and all smiles and the parents were happy with the baby's recovery and health. She probably must be the youngest to date at Medicover Hospitals to get the VSD Device Closure procedure done."

The doctor also expressed gratitude to the international marketing team, the cathlab staff, the excellent anesthetic Dr Pavan & whole team.

Medicover Hospitals is equipped with state-of-the-art NICU and PICU facilities backed by advanced intensive care units, highly experienced pediatric cardiologists and a pediatric heart surgery team. The happy parents thanked the doctors and the hospital for giving their child a new lease of life.

About the Company

Medicover is the leading Multispecialty Hospital chain in India. It is one of the largest healthcare providers in Europe with a significant presence in India. Medicover Hospitals is spread across 16 cities of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra with 5500 + beds ,20 Cath labs, 1200 + Consultants treating millions of patients every year with a clear focus on raising the standards of health care in India. It has renowned medical teams who work with the greatest technologies and international evidence-based protocols which offer the most comprehensive treatment across all specialities.

Contact

040-68334455

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157369/Dr_Ashish_Sapre.jpg

SOURCE Medicover Hospitals