11 Northwestern Mutual Advisors Achieve Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Recognition

Northwestern Mutual

Feb. 8, 2024

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that 11 of its exceptional advisors have been recognized on the prestigious Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2024. This accomplishment highlights their outstanding expertise, dedication, and commitment to providing exceptional guidance and financial security to their clients.

"These expert advisors and their teams are paving a path for their clients and future generations to financial success, helping them build wealth while creating future prosperity," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, Northwestern Mutual's chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments. "As a provider of comprehensive financial planning – pairing sophisticated wealth management strategies with world-class insurance products – Northwestern Mutual and our advisors stand among the best of the best in the country."

Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State recognition showcases the top professionals in the industry, representing experts across the nation by state. Conducted by SHOOK Research, advisors are selected following a careful vetting process based upon applications, qualitative and quantitative data, phone and/or in-person interviews, best practices, service models, investing models and more.

"Our advisors are consistently delivering results on behalf of their clients – helping millions of Americans to get closer to their dreams," said John Roberts, Northwestern Mutual's chief distribution officer. "These honorees are true role models, not only among their peers in the industry but also for anyone aspiring to make a positive impact in people's lives as an advisor. I am tremendously proud of the trail that these financial advisors are blazing, and I know that many more will follow in their footsteps in the years to come."

Northwestern Mutual values diversity and inclusion within its ranks and is dedicated to fostering an environment that supports the growth and advancement of all its advisors. In late 2023, the company celebrated its recognition on Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, Top 50 "Best of the Best" Corporations for Inclusion, National Business Inclusion, and earned five consecutive perfect scores on the Disability Equality Index. These recognitions along with the 11 female advisors on the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list exemplifies Northwestern Mutual's commitment to empowering women and diversity in the financial services industry.

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $570 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

These teams use their marketing names for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

