11 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
May 29, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including multiple acquisitions by Lilly, a limited edition BTS OREO and the latest consumer confidence levels.
NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Lilly announces three acquisitions to build infectious disease portfolio
Agreements with Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics and Vaccine Company address viral pathogens linked to long-term neurological and oncological risk, and bacterial pathogens that are difficult to prevent or treat.
- The OREO Brand & BTS Movement is On! Introducing the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies
The OREO cookie offers a taste of BTS's home with a hotteok-inspired brown sugar–pancake flavor, while OREO's first-ever purple wafers honor BTS fans. Marking their first-ever global snacking partnership, BTS designed all 13 unique cookie embossments to honor 13 years of BTS.
- US Consumer Confidence Edged Downward in May
"Consumer confidence edged downward in May as the inflationary impacts of the war in the Middle East intensified," said Dana M Peterson, Chief Economist, The Conference Board. "Consumer appraisals of current business conditions and the current labor market were moderately less positive compared to last month."
- Now Open: Walt Disney World Summer Brings New Family Experiences
From sunrise to fireworks, every Walt Disney World day is packed with non-stop fun: new and refreshed attractions, stage shows and limited-time entertainment, along with special ticket and hotel offers to help families save and visit in ways that make sense for them.
- Le-Vel Brands Launches Le-Vel Rx, A New Era in Access to Telehealth, Prescription Wellness & Longevity Medicine
For patients, Le-Vel Rx means something simple and significant: access. Access to licensed clinicians and pharmacy fulfillment through licensed compounding pharmacies and FDA-registered outsourcing facilities to support a range of peptide and treatment therapies — all through a convenient, fully digital telehealth experience.
- Dove Champions Girls' Confidence and Joy in Sport at the FIFA World Cup 2026™
Dove is launching a new :30 campaign film, The Game Is Ours. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ spot celebrates the power of girls in sports and what happens when their joy and confidence are allowed to shine. Beyond the screen, Dove is showing up for the girls across the 6-week tournament through a series of activations.
- Schneider Electric progresses phased-delivery of over $290M in AI Infrastructure Solutions, including Motivair technologies, at TeraWulf's Google-Backed Lake Mariner Campus
At a moment when "time to power" has become the defining constraint on U.S. AI growth, the project demonstrates how integrated power, cooling, and digital intelligence can bring new capacity online at the pace the AI era demands.
- M&M'S® Couples Up with Love Island USA to Give Fans a Sweet New Way to Experience the Show's Hottest Moments
Limited-edition M&M'S Play Along Packs, available exclusively on MMS.com on June 2, allow fans to play along with each episode. The partnership also includes content with fan-favorite Islanders, cheeky ad spots that place the M&M'S Characters directly in paradise, and playful TikTok challenges designed to keep fans guessing and glued to every moment all season long.
- Elemental Impact Launches the Data Center Innovation Initiative with Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft
The DCII is designed to test and validate critical technologies in data center environments or demonstration sites, creating potential pathways for future adoption across broader energy and industrial sectors. Through the DCII, Elemental will invest $500,000–$5 million per project in up to 10 technology startups through 2027.
- Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment Delivers Over $15 Billion in Affordable Home Loans and Grants
Bank of America announced that its Community Homeownership Commitment will remain in place. Through CHC, consumers can continue to access non-repayable grants, affordable lending solutions and free education resources to address affordability challenges in today's housing market.
- From Coastlines to Campsites: SHEIN Survey of 20K+ Shoppers Reveals Summer 2026's Biggest Vacation Destinations & Shopping Trends
Beach and coastal destinations lead the pack with 46% of respondents planning seaside getaways. Staycations follow at 38%, with 28% hitting the road for classic American road trips, 22% heading to theme parks, and 20% planning outdoor adventures.
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