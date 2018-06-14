11 PruittHealth Centers Awarded National Quality Awards

The following centers in the PruittHealth family of providers received 2018 AHCA/NCAL Bronze Awards:

Carolina Gardens at Conway Carolina Gardens at Garden City Carolina Gardens at Harbison Carolina Gardens at Kathwood Carolina Gardens at Lexington Carolina Gardens at Rock Hill Carolina Gardens at West Columbia Carolina Gardens at York Christian City Assisted Living Center PruittHealth – Lakehaven PruittHealth – Toomsboro

"I am proud to add 11 of our dedicated centers to the list that have received the Bronze-level National Quality Awards from AHCA/NCAL. It is an honor to have their continuous commitment and quality recognized nationally," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., Chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.

Implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. The Baldrige program helps organizations in different business sectors improve and achieve performance excellence.

The award program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with fundamental performance elements, such as vision and mission statements and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system.

Bronze recipients may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the criteria required for the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award. A full list of the recipients is available on the AHCA/NCAL Quality Awards website here.

The Association will announce the 2018 Silver - Achievement in Quality and Gold – Excellence in Quality Award recipients in the coming months. The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL's 69th Annual Convention and Exposition in San Diego, CA, October 7-10, 2018.

About PruittHealth

Since 1969, PruittHealth has been a family-owned organization committed to the care of patients in our communities. We provide a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, rehabilitation, and pharmacy/infusion services across the Southeast. Our organization is well known for its holistic model of care, as well as its proactive performance improvement programs, and its continuous commitment to caring and to quality. We serve communities across more than 170 provider locations throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The PruittHealth seamless care network ensures that on any given day, our 24,000 patients are cared for by PruittHealth's 16,000 employed partners. Our highly-trained staff and commitment to providing each patient and their family with the level of care and dignity we would expect for our own loved ones are why PruittHealth has remained a leader in healthcare for more than 45 years. For more information please visit: www.PruittHealth.com.

About AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahca.org or www.ncal.org.

