11 Ravens Partners With Hästens To Create The Highest Quality Dog Beds On The Market

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 11 Ravens is a known leader in the luxury game table industry, and will soon make its name known and loved to dog enthusiasts around the world. In collaboration with premier mattress manufacturer Hästens, a company widely known for their opulence through comfort and dedication to excellence since 1852, 11 Ravens will introduce a limited-edition dog bed collection featuring three cutting edge designs for well-loved canines. Each ultra-modern design, ranging in price from $4,800 to $6,400 is customizable to complement each client's taste and decor with a range of wood types, lacquers, veneers, and laminates. Hästens mattresses will guarantee dogs the ultimate comfort, and will be available in one of Hästens 14 iconic fabric finishes. Sharing a passion for combining superior functionality with unparalleled design and beauty, 11 Ravens and Hästens are thrilled to join forces and to furthermore support the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) through this collaboration.