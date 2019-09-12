11 Ravens Partners With Hästens To Create The Highest Quality Dog Beds On The Market
Sep 12, 2019, 13:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 11 Ravens is a known leader in the luxury game table industry, and will soon make its name known and loved to dog enthusiasts around the world. In collaboration with premier mattress manufacturer Hästens, a company widely known for their opulence through comfort and dedication to excellence since 1852, 11 Ravens will introduce a limited-edition dog bed collection featuring three cutting edge designs for well-loved canines. Each ultra-modern design, ranging in price from $4,800 to $6,400 is customizable to complement each client's taste and decor with a range of wood types, lacquers, veneers, and laminates. Hästens mattresses will guarantee dogs the ultimate comfort, and will be available in one of Hästens 14 iconic fabric finishes. Sharing a passion for combining superior functionality with unparalleled design and beauty, 11 Ravens and Hästens are thrilled to join forces and to furthermore support the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) through this collaboration.
About 11 Ravens: Eleven Ravens, LLC, is the premier manufacturing company for custom-made game tables in the United States. Each element in their limited edition tables is carefully hand crafted, sanded, polished and fitted by skilled artisans. Founded in 2011 by a professional table tennis player and several dedicated advocates of the sport, 11 Ravens' use of ultra-sophisticated design and dedication to superior quality produces a handmade product that is in a class of its own.
About Hästens: Since 1852, Hästens has been in relentless pursuit to create a bed so perfect it makes you more awake. Because that's the only way to judge perfect sleep. Hästens' craftsmen in Köping, Sweden, build the world's finest handmade beds – using the ultimate combination of nature's materials, together with tireless craftsmanship. Today Hästens is active in 35+ countries. With more than 200 partners in Europe, Asia and the Americas, this once-modest family business has grown to become a global manufacturer, retailer and Royal Purveyor of premium beds.
