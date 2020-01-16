11 USA GROUP, The All-Star Team Behind E11EVEN Miami, Launches E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When 11 USA Group opened E11EVEN Miami's doors in 2014, the team behind the 25,000-square-foot ultraclub set out to create an experience unlike any other. With sound and audio being a top priority, 11 USA Group partnered with DAS Audio, the leading Spanish sound manufacturer, and together, created E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio, a state-of-the-art system that brings sound back to the forefront of the nightclub sensory experience. The E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio sound system was first installed at E11EVEN Miami in early 2019 and is now available for nightlife venues worldwide.

"We are always working to elevate the guest experience at E11EVEN Miami and with the enhanced and upgraded E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio, we've done just that," says Dennis DeGori, Owner and Creator of 11 USA Group. "The ultraclub experience is a full 360-degree experience and we are excited to share what we've done at E11EVEN Miami with nightlife venues around the world."

The E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio sound system consists of a true 4-point stereo DJ system capable of transitioning for live acts providing no microphone feedback along with true clarity in the artist voice. The improvements to the new sound system started in the mid-range bass areas by designing a quad 15" cabinet (vs) the previous triple 15". Transitioning to a 12" midrange (vs) 10" and a horn provided smoother and greater sound pressure levels providing superb clarity and perfect coverage in the pit. The icing on the cake is the two bullet tweeters per speaker providing the ultra-high frequencies never heard at E11EVEN before. The sub bass was also redesigned with clam shell dual 21" subs that are more compact and spread out better in the club. They provide a cleaner and punchy bass throughout the pit and loft area and handle more power. The E11EVEN Sound by DAS uses a digital signal processor, iO-48 and it is powered by DX class D series amplifiers. The E11EVEN audio system produces over 100,000 watts of power throughout the entire venue and is capable of running 24/7 without driver fatigue or components failing.

Since the world-renowned club's inception, E11EVEN Miami has won the prestigious "Best New Concept" award, as well as landing on the "Top-10 Nightclubs in America" awarded by Nightclub & Bar, to name a few. Drawing in some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Drake, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Usher, and Nicky Jam, this 24/7 ultraclub needs a sound system like DAS Audio to keep the party going through the night and into the morning. Featuring world-class aerialists, Cirque du Soleil-style performances, spectacular light shows, and LED video walls, E11EVEN Miami is known for its all-encompassing experience, which will now be further enhanced by DAS Audio's over-the-top technology.

"Knowing the systems and how to use them directly affects the time the public spends in each space, the consumption they make and their positioning in the different rooms," says John Fiorito, Sales Manager Installation & Nightclubs of DAS Audio. "For this reason, all the companies deploying our systems will need to get a certificate in advance. The correct design and execution of the installations are key to the success of this new project."

For more information on E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio please visit www.11sound.com.

ABOUT E11EVEN MIAMI

E11EVEN MIAMI, the world's only 24/7 Ultraclub is entertainment reimagined. An immersive adventure, encompassing the luxury and sophistication of a one-of-kind experience. The award-winning landmark destination presents a series of the most spectacular live shows ever performed inside a nightclub. World class aerialists, acrobats, contortionists, and dancers bring the highest level of circus and performance art, choreographed to original music against the backdrop of the state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology. Known for presenting unforgettable up-close & personal live performances and appearances by some of the biggest names in the music industry such as Drake, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Nicky Jam, The Chainsmokers, Nicki Minaj, Leo DiCaprio and Sting. Offering premium bottle service and a delectable food menu all provided in an alluring environment that is both sexy as it is sophisticated, it's truly a five-star hospitality nightlife experience like no other. For more information, please visit https://11miami.com.

