11 Years After Boston Marathon Bombing, Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies Offers a Safer Future for the Public

STUART, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 127th running of the Boston Marathon saw over 30,000 participants and half a million onlookers gather not only for the race but also to honor the memory of those affected by the tragic 2013 bombing near the finish line. Today, Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies, LLC (BMRT) stands at the forefront of revolutionizing public safety and security. Their groundbreaking, patented technology promises heightened safety measures for events like the Boston Marathon through a straightforward scanning process. This innovation, rooted in the utilization of resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at the subatomic level, has the remarkable ability to identify substances based on their nuclear composition. Demonstrated success extends to encompassing every element on the periodic table and up to 200 types of cancer and other diseases. With its virtually limitless applications across seemingly countless industries, BMRT's technology will revolutionize the future.

BMR™ technology can detect the resonant frequency emitted by every molecular structure, ranging from explosive elements to cancer. The technology received a fully issued patent in November 2022 and has been validated through third-party studies.

According to BMRT CEO and Co-founder Robert "Bo" Short and President and Co-founder Lee Duke, the company's latest technology has the potential to effectively eliminate bombings and other public safety threats, such as mass shootings, with a single scan. "Our patented technology interrogates distinct frequencies specific to targeted materials," explained Short. "In terms of public safety, this encompasses explosive materials and ammunition." Duke emphasized that the detection process occurs instantaneously, empowering public safety authorities to proactively identify and neutralize threats before they escalate. "We already possess knowledge of the molecular compositions of explosive substances like nitroglycerin and the gunpowder variants utilized in bombings. This enables us to swiftly, accurately, and remotely detect such substances using BMR™ technology."

The Boston Marathon bombing of 2013 was carried out with a combination of explosives, shards of metal, ball bearings, and nails packed into 1.6-gallon pressure cookers that were concealed in ordinary black duffel bags. During the race, these bags appeared no different from typical runner's gear, giving no cause for suspicion. However, the 2013 bombing and subsequent incidents have prompted public safety officials to regularly reassess and strengthen both preemptive and on-the-day protective measures.

William G. Gross, former Commissioner of the Boston Police Department and member of the Board of Advisors at BMRT, emphasized the pivotal role of cutting-edge technology like BMR™ in empowering public safety officials to proactively secure large-scale public events and maintain ongoing safety measures. "Events such as the Boston Marathon serve as moments for collective celebration and unity," asserted Gross. "To safeguard these events, our law enforcement agencies require not only timely but also precise intelligence. While we cannot rewrite history, we have certainly gleaned invaluable insights from it. New innovations like Base Molecular Resonance™ technology undoubtedly bolsters law enforcement efforts in preventing tragedy and protecting our communities into the future."

BMRT has discovered a new area of Quantum Physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMR™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats close up or at great distances, and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in cancer diagnostics, public safety, law enforcement, security, and military services.

