110 Grill® Supports Boston Children's Hospital Celiac Disease Program

The Boston Children's Hospital Celiac Disease Program is dedicated to helping children with celiac disease and their families. Each year, they help hundreds of families cope with the challenges of managing celiac disease at all stages of child development. They provide support and education to help families transition to the gluten free diet, as well as work to support families with celiac disease who are facing food insecurity.

110 Grill's award-winning allergy commitment accommodates all allergen needs. It is the only New England restaurant brand to offer its full standard menu with both traditional and gluten free options. With all of its fryolators completely free from gluten products, items such as fried pickles, fish and chips and calamari are all prepared with lower risk of cross contamination. All allergy-related dishes are marked with an allergen pick and are delivered to the table by a manager, who receives extensive training and holds current certifications in Food Safety and Allergen Awareness. As well as providing training for management teams, every employee is trained in allergy awareness at several steps of service to ensure guest safety.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 30 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. 110 Grill offers an upscale-casual atmosphere with a modern American restaurant menu. Locations feature open kitchens, private dining rooms, horseshoe-shaped bars and outdoor patios, creating the ideal dining environment for any occasion. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. For more information, visit https://www.110grill.com/.

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 9 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 23 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Answers blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

