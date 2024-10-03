1101 White Cliff, LLC Completes $21 Million Acquisition of Vistas at Red Creek in San Angelo, TX

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1101 White Cliff, LLC announced the acquisition of residential property, Vistas at Red Creek in San Angelo, TX, for $21 million. This modern living community, located at 5751 Green Hill Road, was acquired on September 26, 2024, with a total Real Property value of $21,100,000.

Featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment options, Vistas at Red Creek's contemporary, open floor plans with high ceilings bring added space and light. Each apartment is equipped with custom cabinetry, modern bathroom, a stackable washer and dryer and a balcony or patio. Step outside the apartment and experience a tranquil, resort-style community complete with large pool, sundeck, BBQ area, fitness center and a spacious clubhouse and business center.

"Vistas at Red Creek offers a welcoming environment, where residents can enjoy in-home and community amenities," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, 1101 White Cliff, LLC. "It's an easy place relax and feel at home."

Surrounding Vistas at Red Creek, residents will find San Angelo State Park's hiking trails, access to O C Fisher Lake and other recreational amenities, Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo State University and shopping, dining and entertainment options in downtown San Angelo.

For more information about Vistas at Red Creek, visit the website - https://www.vistas-at-red-creek.com.

