111 Inc. Announces Its Co-founders' Strategic Share Purchase and Highlights Continued Growth and Innovation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. ("111" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to reshaping the value chain of healthcare industry by digitally empowering the upstream and downstream in China, today was informed by co-founders of the Company, Dr. Gang Yu and Mr. Junling Liu, that they have started purchasing shares from time to time from their personal funds during the trading window and intend continue to purchase additional shares. The purchases will be executed on the open market at prevailing market prices, and the co-founders have sole discretion as to how much ADSs they will purchase. The co-founders currently beneficially own 42.7% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Alongside this announcement, 111 has continued to demonstrate strong financial performance, driven by its continuous innovation to strengthen its value. In August, the Company reported operational profitability for the second consecutive quarter, driven by increased operational efficiency that mitigated macroeconomic challenges. For the second quarter of 2024, 111's income from operations reached RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), compared to a loss from operations of RMB41.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB8.5 million (US$1.2 million), up from non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB17.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. The Company also reported positive operating cash flow for the second consecutive quarter, reinforcing its financial stability. For more information about 111's financial performance for the second quarter of 2024 and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the Company's earnings release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 published on August 29, 2024. Furthermore, 111's recent acquisition of four new patents, bringing its total to 28, enhances its competitive advantages in operational efficiency as well as support for long-term growth prospects. These technological advancements are critical in driving the digital transformation of the pharmaceutical industry, a core component of 111's strategic vision to reshape the healthcare value chain. The co-founders expressed their strong belief in the Company's potential, stating, "I am confident that the current market price of our ADSs does not accurately reflect the intrinsic value of our core businesses. I believe in the Company's vision of transforming healthcare through technology and innovation and am confident in the Company's continued future growth and development. I believe the stock price should better represent both the achievements we've made and the future opportunities we aim to capitalize on."

The specific timing and amount of the purchases of the Company's shares by the co-founders may be made from time to time and it will be determined by the market and other conditions, securities law limitations and other applicable rules and regulations, including Rule 10b-5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, to the extent applicable.

