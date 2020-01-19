111 Unveils New Video on The Impact of Chinese Policies to Medical Industry

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform, announced the release of the sixth episode in its 111 Insight series. The title announced today, The Impact of Chinese Policies to Medical Industry, is hosted by Dr. Gang Yu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of 111, Inc. Dr. Yu will moderate a discussion with Dr. Xiaobin Wu, President of BeiGene Ltd, and Dr. Darren Ji, CEO of Elpiscience Biopharma, Ltd.

Tencent video link: https://v.qq.com/x/page/h3052n5gvqw.html?

The Impact of Chinese Policies to Medical Industry will feature:

Impacts of China's healthcare reform on the industry: driving a market switch from public hospitals to retail channels and online channels

The Internet and the online retail will play big roles to make accessible for drugs

The 111 Insight series is produced by 111, Inc. and is hosted by Dr. Gang Yu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, and Mr. Junling Liu, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. The series focuses on important topics in global health and the state of the industry in China through interviews with industry experts, investors, and healthcare professionals.

China's healthcare industry in China is evolving rapidly and there is increasing global interest in China's health reform and policies. Among the topics that will be discussed throughout the series are: How the Internet is reshaping China's healthcare industry and pharmaceutical delivery market; how new government policies and regulations impact the healthcare industry; how new technologies are changing private health insurance; and the opportunities and challenges facing China's aging population.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and medical services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online medical services through its Internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company's New Retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

